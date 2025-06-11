Blue Yonder Named Snowflake Retail & Consumer Goods Data Cloud Product Partner Of The Year

Blue Yonder, the leader in end-to-end supply chain digital transformation, today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2025, that it has been named the 2025 Retail & Consumer Goods Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company. This is the fourth year in a row that Blue Yonder has been recognized as a Snowflake partner award winner.

Blue Yonder was recognized for its achievements as part of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers unify data across internal and external sources to improve and accelerate decision-making at scale. The partnership allows Blue Yonder to integrate Snowflake’s data capabilities into its Blue Yonder Platform, powered by Snowflake, enabling customers to access real-time data and make faster, higher quality decisions. By facilitating seamless data sharing and collaboration on a single platform and leveraging advanced machine learning (ML) technology, users can execute thousands of supply chain scenarios simultaneously, significantly reducing the cost, complexity and time associated with traditional marketplaces.

"By combining our advanced supply chain technology with Snowflake's robust data management capabilities, we deliver true end-to-end supply chain solutions that enhance performance, scalability and resilience for our shared customers," said Chris Burchett, senior vice president, Generative AI, Blue Yonder. "We're honored to receive this prestigious award for the fourth year in a row and are excited to continue our collaboration with Snowflake to provide innovative solutions and transformative results for retailers, manufacturers and logistics service providers worldwide."

“We are proud to name Blue Yonder as our Retail & Consumer Goods Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year," said Kieran Kennedy, VP, Data Cloud Product Partners, Snowflake. "As a leader in supply chain technology, Blue Yonder is expertly leveraging the power of our AI Data Cloud across their platform, driving significant value and innovation for our shared customers. This award recognizes their commitment to data-driven transformation and the remarkable results they are delivering in the supply chain space through our collaborative partnership.”

Learn more about the Blue Yonder and Snowflake partnership in the “Supply Chain Management With Blue Yonder and Snowflake” video and the “Using GenAI To Drive Fast, Precise Decisions For Supply Chain Management” video interview of Burchett on Data Cloud Now. Check out keynotes from Snowflake Summit 2025 live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in end-to-end digital supply chain transformation. With a unified, AI-driven platform and multi-tier network, Blue Yonder empowers businesses to operate sustainably, scale profitably, and delight their customers — all at machine speed. A pioneer in applying AI solutions to the most complicated supply chain challenges, Blue Yonder’s modern innovations and unmatched industry expertise help more than 3,000 retailers, manufacturers, and logistics service providers to confidently navigate supply chain complexity and disruption. blueyonder.com

