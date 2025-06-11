Honeywell Unveils AI-Powered Building Management Solution

AUCKLAND, 11 June 2025 – Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced the launch of Honeywell Connected Solutions, an AI-powered platform that integrates critical building software and technologies into a single interface to help enable more efficient operations. The platform's early adopters – Verizon Communications Inc. and Vanderbilt University – have already begun using the solution in their buildings.

With Connected Solutions, which is built on Honeywell Forge, building operators can manage Honeywell software, systems and devices through one integrated interface. When a building or campus is fully connected, users gain comprehensive data and real-time visibility into how critical systems are operating alongside actionable insights on how to troubleshoot challenges that may arise.

Users, which can include facility managers, multi-site operators and integrators, can connect to the platform quickly with an AI-enabled installation process that is completed in hours, dramatically reducing labour time, costs and disruption, compared to traditional building management systems.

The solution also addresses the key issues facing buildings today through capabilities including:

Advanced encryption to help safeguard against cyberthreats,

to help safeguard against cyberthreats, Remote monitoring and diagnostics that help to reduce labour time and cost,

that help to reduce labour time and cost, Predictive maintenance prompts to spot and address issues before they escalate and

to spot and address issues before they escalate and Energy-management solutions supporting decarbonisation efforts.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“From aging buildings and rising downtime costs to skilled labour shortages and growing cyber guidelines, building owners and operators face a complex landscape of global trends that are constantly making operations more complex and costly. To address this, Honeywell's Connected Solutions allows building managers to link critical building software, technologies and devices together to streamline management and compliance and help protect uptime,” said Billal Hammoud, president and chief executive officer of Honeywell's Building Automation segment.

Billal Hammoud / Supplied

After integrating Honeywell's Connected Solutions into some of its global footprint, Verizon is using the platform to help predict critical building and system issues before they become serious and costly.

Vanderbilt University is also using Connected Solutions across its campus, with nearly 10 per cent of its buildings already adopting the technology. The university aims to enhance building system efficiency, reduce energy consumption and optimise the user experience, particularly in older facilities.

“Honeywell's Connected Solutions is an innovative platform offering the tools to use real-time data and AI-driven insights to help us optimise our buildings,” said Alex Kohnen, chief facilities officer, Vanderbilt University. “We look forward to creating a better ecosystem for our students, faculty and staff.”

For more information about Honeywell Building Automation, visit buildings.honeywell.com.

About Honeywell

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends – automation, the future of aviation and energy transition – underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge IoT platform. As a trusted partner, we help organisations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations through our Aerospace Technologies, Industrial Automation, Building Automation and Energy and Sustainability Solutions business segments that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

© Scoop Media

