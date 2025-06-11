National Livestock Transport & Safety Council Established To Drive Industry Progress

We are pleased to announce a significant and positive change for New Zealand’s livestock transport industry.

The three national road transport associations – National Road Carriers (NRC), NZ Trucking, and Transporting New Zealand (TNZ – have worked together to establish a new, united body for the livestock transport sector: the National Livestock Transport & Safety Council (NLT&SC).

Why the change?

This restructure reflects the collective input of all stakeholders and recognises the need to strengthen the transport sector’s role within the livestock value chain. While farmers and producers have been the focus of much regulatory attention, transport – an essential link in moving livestock safely and efficiently across the country – has often been overlooked. This is a chance to highlight the vital contribution transport makes to New Zealand’s economy, connecting rural communities to markets and supporting the integrity of our food systems. By coming together, we can amplify our voice and demonstrate the value our industry delivers nationwide.

What’s different now?

The NLT&SC replaces the old National Livestock Transport & Safety Group, with a renewed structure and terms of reference adopted by all three associations.

Council with board functions: The NLT&SC brings together elected operator representatives from all three associations, guided by a formal terms of reference.

The NLT&SC brings together elected operator representatives from all three associations, guided by a formal terms of reference. Independent and inclusive: The Council stands as a neutral, operator-led group with its own identity, operating within TNZ for administration but with clear independence and legitimacy.

The Council stands as a neutral, operator-led group with its own identity, operating within TNZ for administration but with clear independence and legitimacy. Regular, transparent communication: Expect clear, timely updates on decisions, projects, and industry matters. This is designed to give industry the confidence that their concerns are being heard and acted on.

Expect clear, timely updates on decisions, projects, and industry matters. This is designed to give industry the confidence that their concerns are being heard and acted on. Raise the profile of Livestock transport: Claim a seat at the table to influence positive and practical outcomes for livestock transport and the broader industry.

Members and external stakeholders can expect timely and relevant updates from the Council on key developments and initiatives. Regular updates – including meeting summaries and key decisions – will also be shared with the wider industry to promote transparency and encourage broad engagement from livestock transport operators. To maintain clarity and fairness, the Council will not comment on commercial or pricing matters.

Who makes up the National Livestock Transport Safety Council (NLTSC)?

The NLTSC will lead New Zealand’s livestock transport sector and play a prominent role in sector issues at regional and national levels. The Council will lead the sector to improve safety, standards, and outcomes across the livestock transport industry – we intend to provide pragmatic and economic solutions that deliver improved and sustainable outcomes.

The Council is made up of voting members from Transporting New Zealand, with eight regional representatives from across the country. It also includes one voting representative each from New Zealand Trucking and National Road Carriers.

Supporting the Council are non-voting roles, including a sector advisor, a secretary, and technical advisors appointed as needed.

The current Council leadership is chaired by Derek Foley, with Shona Robertson as Vice Chair and Jim Crouchley serving as Secretary and Sector Advisor. Committee members include experienced operators from across the country, representing both large and small transport businesses.

Next steps

The NLTSC is made up of livestock transport operators from Transporting New Zealand, National Road Carriers, and the New Zealand Trucking Association. These operators are represented on the Council by their respective organisations (see Notes to Editors for details).

We encourage everyone in the industry to stay engaged. Regular updates will be provided, and we welcome your feedback and involvement. If you have any questions, concerns, or know someone who is interested in becoming more actively involved or joining the Council, please contact your association representative or the NLTSC Chair.

Industry association representation

Transporting New Zealand (up to a maximum of 8 Voting Members):

1 x Southland

1 x Otago

1 x Mid-South Island (Canterbury)

1 x Upper South Island (Nelson/Marlborough/West Coast)

1 x Lower North Island

1 x Eastern North Island

1 x Central North Island

1 x Upper North Island

New Zealand Trucking (NZT) (1 x Voting member)

National Road Carriers (NRC) (1x Voting member)

Other support roles (non-voting):

1 x Transporting New Zealand Sector Group Advisor

1 x Secretary

Non-mandatory (non-voting)

Technical Advisors (appointed by the Council on an as-needs basis)

The Current National Livestock Transport and Safety Council committee is as follows:

Chairperson: Derek Foley

Vice Chairperson: Shona Robertson

Secretary and TNZ Advisor: Jim Crouchley

Committee Members: Brad Kincaid (Transporting New Zealand) Chad Stewart (Transporting New Zealand) Eddie Swain (NZ Trucking) Graham Neate (Transporting New Zealand) Graeme Lowes (Transporting New Zealand) Rodney Dow (Transporting New Zealand) Don Wilson (National Road Carriers)



