Petdirect Wins Loyalty With Local Service Kiwis Trust

As highlighted in the NZ Post eCommerce Market Sentiments Report 2025, 72% of New Zealand’s online shopping spend remains with local retailers — and Petdirect, Aotearoa’s #1 Kiwi-owned online pet supply store, is proud to be part of that loyalty.

The report confirms what Petdirect sees every day: when delivery is fast, service is personal, and shopping is seamless, customers come back.

“In a crowded eCommerce market, our edge isn’t just what we sell — it’s how we deliver it,” says Dave Anderson, CEO at Petdirect. “Kiwis want confidence that their order will arrive on time, that support is easy to reach, and that their pets are in good hands.”

The data speaks for itself

Recent Petdirect Net Promoter Score (NPS) feedback shows how aligned the business is with the behaviours highlighted in NZ Post’s report:

71% of repeat customers say they return to Petdirect because of its fast and reliable delivery

70% say it’s why they like Autodeliver, the brand’s subscription service for hands-free pet supply refills

This mirrors NZ Post's findings that:

91% of shoppers seek free delivery

85% say it makes them feel better about a retailer

57% would abandon a purchase without delivery tracking visibility

Designed around pet parents — not just transactions

Petdirect delivers on what matters most:

Fast & free delivery NZ-wide on orders over $79 — including rural

Reliable tracking, proactive updates, and a 7-day NZ-based support team

Pet Perks loyalty programme with exclusive discounts and Airpoints Dollars™

Autodeliver service for effortless replenishment of trusted favourites

“We don’t believe shoppers should have to choose between great value and great service,” says Anderson. “We’ve built Petdirect to offer both.”

A local brand going the extra mile

Petdirect’s growing customer base trusts the brand not just for its product range, but for its responsiveness, expertise, and genuine passion for pets. With the launch of its first store in Takapuna and an expanding focus on pet wellness, Petdirect continues to innovate — while staying proudly local.

ABOUT PETDIRECT

Petdirect is New Zealand’s leading locally-owned online retailer for dog and cat products, offering nationwide delivery, expert-backed support, and rewarding loyalty through Pet Perks and Airpoints™. In 2025, Petdirect opened its first retail store and continues to expand services for pet lovers across Aotearoa.

