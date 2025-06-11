Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ultimate Family Escape: Why Lake Taupo Holiday Resort Is A Kiwi Favourite

Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 8:13 pm
Press Release: Love Taupo

Families and holidaymakers looking for the ultimate summer escape need look no further than the Lake Taupo Holiday Resort. This iconic destination is more than just a place to stay — it's a fully immersive experience set against the sparkling backdrop of Aotearoa’s largest lake.

Known for its thermally heated lagoon-style pool and swim-up café bar, the resort blends comfort with fun in a way few others can. Whether you're travelling with kids, friends, or your partner, this family-friendly retreat offers everything from poolside movies to private thermal soaking tubs and luxurious accommodation options.

Centrally located, guests enjoy easy access to Taupō’s lakefront, town centre, and world-famous geothermal attractions. But with amenities like a giant jumping pillow, tennis court, and on-site dining, you may never want to leave the resort grounds.

With unforgettable facilities and a relaxed, Kiwi holiday vibe, Lake Taupo Holiday Resort continues to shine as a top pick for travellers of all ages.

