Taste The Town: Discover The Best Restaurants In Taupo

From lakeside fine dining to casual bites with a view, the restaurants in Taupo offer a delicious reason to stay a little longer.

Food lovers will be thrilled with the variety of flavours available across Taupō’s dining scene. Expect fresh, locally sourced ingredients, inventive Kiwi cuisine, and menus that celebrate the region’s natural bounty.

Craving contemporary New Zealand fare with lake views? Or maybe a hearty breakfast before a hike? Taupō’s eateries span award-winning restaurants, vibrant gastro pubs, and hidden gems tucked down side streets. And with new venues regularly joining the scene, there’s always something new to discover.

Whether it’s a special occasion, a group dinner, or a casual lunch after a day exploring, the restaurants in Taupo are designed to impress. Enjoy artisan coffee, wood-fired pizzas, elegant cocktails, or even hāngi-inspired fusion plates.

Love Taupō brings together the best of the region’s culinary offerings, making it easy to find your next unforgettable meal. With options to suit every mood, palate, and budget, Taupō is fast becoming one of the central North Island’s most exciting foodie destinations.

Come hungry. Leave inspired.

