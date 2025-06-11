Farmers Market Taranaki Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary With Pop-Up At Currie St 15 And 22 June

The Farmers Market Taranaki Trust is proud to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Taranak's local farmers market, coinciding with the market moving temporarily to Currie Street, one of its historic locations, to allow for the set up and celebration of the Winter Festival of Lights and Matariki.

Farmers Market Board Chair, Carl Freeman, says "It's exciting to celebrate 20 years of Farmers Market Taranaki and it is fitting that we will do this at Currie Street, one of the original homes of the market. We would like to say a huge thank you to all of our stallholders past and present as well as our market coordinators, board members and organisations like the NPDC, Venture Taranaki and Toi Foundation who have supported the market and helped it grow significantly."

"We'd like to share our appreciation to the stallholders who have attended the market regularly since the very first market; The Blueberry Patch, Mac Snack Organics and Natural Lea, as well as Amadinah, G&J Fish and Carpe Diem Farm, all of whom have attended the market for over ten years."

Farmers Market Trust board member Jules van Costello says, "Farmers markets play a vital role in every local food ecosystem, allowing access to great value local food but also providing a platform that allows small food businesses to thrive and succeed."

Farmers Market Taranaki is held, rain or shine every Sunday from 9am 'till midday and other than the Covid lockdowns and public holidays like Christmas and New Years Day, has never been cancelled because of weather. Since 2005, Farmers Market Taranaki has grown significantly in size and variety, championing the ethos of fresh local food and celebrating the talents of Taranaki growers and artisans. In May 2024, they were awarded 'Farmers Market of the Year' in the annual Organic NZ awards.

Farmers Market Taranaki will be held in Currie Street on Sunday 15 and 22 June from 9am until midday and will return to its home at Huatoki Plaza from Sunday 29 June.

For more information, head to the Farmers Market Taranaki website: www.farmersmarkettaranaki.org.nz

