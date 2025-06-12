Air New Zealand Boosts Long Haul Travel With More Premium And North America Seats This Summer

Air New Zealand is turning up the volume on long haul travel from October 2025 to March 2026, with more choice and comfort on key international routes.

Customers travelling to North America will have access to more than 34,000 additional seats, alongside a boost of 20,500 premium seats across the wider long haul network. The airline is also bringing up to seven newly retrofitted 787 Dreamliners into service by the end of the year, offering a completely refreshed inflight experience from nose to tail.

Overall, the airline will operate 8% more seats to the United States and Canada compared to the previous year, including a 15% increase in premium seating.

With premium demand continuing to rise, Air New Zealand is delivering, with an additional 4,300 premium seats on Asia services alone.

Air New Zealand Chief Commercial Officer Jeremy O'Brien says New Zealanders' desire for travel is strong, and international visitor demand continues to grow.

“We’re seeing strong demand, including growing popularity of our premium cabins. Customers want a more comfortable and seamless experience, and we are responding by increasing premium availability and growing flight frequencies across our long haul network.

“As we move through the year, more of our newly retrofitted 787 aircraft will enter service, bringing a refreshed experience to destinations such as San Francisco, Honolulu, Vancouver, and Shanghai. The feedback so far has been fantastic, with customers loving the new seating — particularly the additional space and comfort in premium cabins.

"With strong summer demand on the horizon, we are pleased to be offering even more options to our customers, whether they are travelling for business, leisure, or reconnecting with friends and whānau.”

