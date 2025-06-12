Three Lotto Players Share $1 Million

11 June 2025

Three lucky Lotto players from Thames, Upper Hutt and Blenheim will be over the moon after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Paper Power Thames in Thames, New World Blenheim in Blenheim and on MyLotto to a player from Upper Hutt.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $20 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible instore, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

