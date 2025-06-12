Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Start Free Trial

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Three Lotto Players Share $1 Million

Thursday, 12 June 2025, 7:16 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

11 June 2025

Three lucky Lotto players from Thames, Upper Hutt and Blenheim will be over the moon after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Paper Power Thames in Thames, New World Blenheim in Blenheim and on MyLotto to a player from Upper Hutt.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $20 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible instore, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 