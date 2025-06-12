TTC Global Appoints Katrina McNicholl As General Manager – Southern Region

AUCKLAND (11 June 2025)

Helping South Island organisations improve software quality through AI-enhanced innovation

TTC Global, a respected authority in software quality engineering services and solutions, has announced the appointment of Katrina McNicholl as General Manager – Southern Region. Based in Christchurch, McNicholl will lead TTC Global’s growth and client delivery across the South Island, bringing extensive experience in enterprise digital transformation and large-scale quality assurance leadership.

McNicholl joins TTC Global from Foodstuffs South Island, where she led the Quality Engineering function for nearly a decade. During her tenure, she oversaw one of New Zealand’s most advanced SAP deployments and led a high-performing QE team supporting critical retail systems. Prior to Foodstuffs, she held consulting roles delivering testing solutions for complex IT environments.

“I am excited to join TTC Global at a time when software quality is pivotal to business success,” said McNicholl. “The South Island has a thriving technology ecosystem, and I look forward to partnering with local organisations to elevate their quality engineering practices. TTC Global’s collaborative culture, global reach, and commitment to innovation, including its focus on AI, were key factors in my decision to join.”

“Katrina brings a rare combination of technical depth, strategic leadership, and hands-on experience driving QE transformation at scale,” said Paul Whiston, TTC Global CEO for New Zealand and Asia. “Her expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to help clients build resilient, future-ready software through advanced automation, AI, and modern quality engineering practices. We are delighted to welcome her to the TTC Global leadership team.”

In her new role, McNicholl will be responsible for expanding TTC Global’s footprint across the South Island, deepening client partnerships, and driving the adoption of innovative quality engineering solutions across multiple sectors, as well as major enterprise platforms and technologies, including open source.

For more information about TTC Global’s software quality engineering, AI-enhanced test automation, and digital assurance solutions, visit ttcglobal.com.

