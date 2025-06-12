New Zealand’s Best Hospitality And Accommodation Businesses Recognised

The winners of the 2025 Lion Hospitality New Zealand Business Awards for Excellence were announced last night at a sold-out black-tie event held at Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Peekaboo Backyard Eatery was the night’s standout winner, taking home the Supreme Award as well as Best Café and the Sustainability Champion Award. The People’s Choice Award was won once again by the Richmond Club, reflecting strong public support.

Hospitality New Zealand Chief Executive Steve Armitage said the awards recognise businesses that have demonstrated passion, innovation, and leadership in a challenging environment.

“These awards come at an important time for hospitality in New Zealand. Operators up and down the country are working incredibly hard day-to-day and week-to-week – the businesses honoured tonight encapsulate this work ethic, reflecting the strength and creativity that is helping the sector move forward,” Armitage said.

He added that recognising venues like Peekaboo Eatery highlight a growing trend in the industry towards more sustainable and customer-centric business practices. “This balance is essential for the future success of hospitality and accommodation providers across the country.”

Daniel Fasnacht, Peekaboo Eatery owner, said the recognition was especially meaningful because it reflects the experience they aim to create for their customers. It’s not just about great food and service.

“It’s about making sure everything we do contributes in a positive way to our isolated Kaitaia community, and creates a healthier environment. Knowing our efforts are appreciated motivates us to keep doing more for the people who support us,” he said.

“Kaitaia has had a hard time for the last few years, so to be recognised at a national level is such an honour”.

Craig Baldie, Managing Director of Lion New Zealand, congratulated all the winners and finalists, reflecting on the important role hospitality plays in New Zealand’s economy and communities.

“The hospitality sector is constantly evolving, and these awards highlight the passion and dedication of the businesses at the heart of it. Lion is proud to support the Business Awards for Excellence and to celebrate the contributions these operators make in their regions. Even in a tough economy, the innovation and commitment we see here tonight are reasons to be optimistic about the future of hospitality in New Zealand,” Baldie said.

The Business Awards for Excellence close out the two-day HNZ25 Conference, held 10 - 11 June in Wellington.

Full list of winners:

Best Destination Venue – Schnappa Rock Restaurant

Best Local – The Keg Room

Best Gaming Venue – The Tote

Best Entertainment Venue – Wynyard Pavilion

Best Bar – The Freeport with Cleaver & Co

Best Café – Peekaboo Backyard Eatery

Best Restaurant – Sherwood Queenstown

Best Hotel – QT Auckland

Best Motel – Whangaparaoa Lodge

Best Accommodation Provider (non hotel/motel) – Craggy Range

Sustainability Champion Award – Peekaboo Backyard Eatery

Supreme Winner – Peekaboo Backyard Eatery

People’s Choice Award – Richmond Club

Hall of Fame Inductee – Reg Hennessy

