Umbrellar Technology Group Honored With Pax8 Beyond Award At Beyond 2025

Denver 11 June, 2025 – Umbrellar Technology Group today announced it has received the 2025 Pax8 MVP Infrastructure Award for APAC during Pax8’s 2025 Beyond conference. The awards program recognizes partners who drove significant revenue growth, cloud adoption, and the success of companies worldwide.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive the Pax8 MVP Infrastructure Award at Beyond 2025 in Denver, Colorado. This recognition reflects the unwavering commitment of our team to delivering cloud solutions that empower customers, accelerate growth and enable an AI future across Aotearoa and beyond. We're proud to be recognized by Pax8 as a leader in shaping the future of infrastructure innovation.” said Ian Hassell, CEO, Umbrellar Technology Group”.

Held in Denver, from June 8th-10th, Beyond 2025, provided Pax8 partners with three days of immersive learning, community, and innovation. Attendees gained critical business insights through keynote presentations from industry leaders and custom-built breakout sessions. 34 awards were presented during the conference, showcasing the incredible transformation, impact, and success these partners are having on the channel ecosystem through their partnership with Pax8.

“We are inspired by our partners’ innovation and drive when it comes to supporting their customers with leading-edge cloud solutions and now AI initiatives,” said Lane Brannan, GM and Executive Vice President of Pax8 Americas. “We are honoured to award our partner’s ongoing efforts to empower customers with technology that transforms business and ultimately drives customer growth.”

