Tourism New Zealand Invites The World To Find Their 100% Pure New Zealand In New Global Campaign

Tourism New Zealand has launched its new global brand campaign celebrating the people, places and culture that make Aotearoa New Zealand unique, and encouraging visitors to make the trip here at any time of year.

The campaign brings the iconic 100% Pure New Zealand brand to the front and centre, inviting manuhiri (visitors) to find their 100%.

Tourism New Zealand Chief Executive René de Monchy said: “This is our call for people around the world to be totally connected, present, inspired and fulfilled in one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations.”

Launching across global social media channels and paid media in the United States today, the campaign will roll out across New Zealand’s key visitor source markets utilising digital, social, trade and industry activity.The campaign aims to encourage the 155 million people actively considering a New Zealand holiday to make their booking now.

The campaign features dozens of regions and experiences from across the country, such as whale watching and creative culinary experiences in Kaikōura, sampling world-class food and wine in Queenstown, Hump Ridge track hiking in Fiordland, exploring Hobbiton in Matamata, and enjoying Auckland’s Tiritiri Matangi wildlife haven.

Tourism New Zealand worked alongside iwi, regional tourism operators and the wider industry to create the campaign, and will continue to take a collaborative approach on campaign-related activity over the coming months.

Developed alongside agency TBWA\ New Zealand, the campaign creative breathes fresh life into 100% Pure New Zealand’s enduring 25-year history. It showcases a diverse range of travellers experiencing rich cultural and emotional experiences throughout the country, each one embodying the meaning of “finding their unique 100%”.

“This is a rejuvenation for the 100% Pure New Zealand brand, and for travellers considering a trip here. We’re inviting the world to discover that New Zealand isn’t just a place you visit, it’s a place which fosters deep connection with the locals, with those you’re travelling with, leaving you totally fulfilled”, Mr de Monchy said.

“We know a trip to New Zealand is about more than just landscapes and landmarks. There truly is something for everyone, whether that’s adventure-seeking thrills, finding total rejuvenation in nature, or enjoying our world-class culinary scene.”

Tourism New Zealand’s 100% Pure New Zealand brand has been running for over 25 years and is one of the world’s longest-running destination marketing campaigns. This iteration of the brand replaces the successful If You Seek campaign which has been running since 2022.

Rolling out alongside the campaign are the new Experience Planner to help people create their 100% Pure New Zealand itinerary, as well as tools and resources for travel agents worldwide.

