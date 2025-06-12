Pōkeno Whisky Appoints Dhall & Nash As On-Trade Distributor For New Zealand

Award-winning New Zealand single malt whisky distillery, The Pōkeno Whisky Company, has appointed specialist liquor distributor Dhall and Nash Fine Wines to help build its presence across the domestic on-trade market.

With a growing global reputation for quality and creativity, Pōkeno’s whiskies can now be enjoyed in over 25 markets worldwide. And while it continues to expand into other international markets, Pōkeno founder and owner Matt Johns says the move to appoint Dhall and Nash underlines a commitment to sharing their journey of discovery with whisky lovers here in Aotearoa.

“I’m delighted that Dhall and Nash will be distributing Pōkeno Whisky to the on-premise market in New Zealand. As two family-owned businesses, we share very similar values around building and maintaining strong relationships, and their expert team is highly motivated to continue growing the market for our fantastic range of creative single malts,” says Matt.

Dhall & Nash co-founder, Puneet Dhall, says he is excited to add Pōkeno to a portfolio that comprises some of the finest wine and spirits from across the globe.

“When Matt showed me around his distillery, which is one of the finest I’ve seen, the decision to work together was a relative formality. I’m a Punjabi boy from London steeped in the tradition of great whisky, and I can say with hand on heart that these single malts are world class – and we can't wait to showcase these exceptional and unique wonders to the good and great of New Zealand hospitality.”

Dhall and Nash will distribute Pōkeno’s full range of single malt whiskies. These include the signature range of Origin, Discovery, and Revelation; the Exploration Series, which includes the world’s first single malt whisky to be finished in Totara casks; and its growing portfolio of special limited editions.

The on-trade distribution partnership will complement Pōkeno’s growing off-premise business, driven by its exclusive relationship with Liquorland.

