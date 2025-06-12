How Data And Technology Could Help Shape Our Future Electricity System

The Electricity Authority Te Mana Hiko (the Authority) has released a digitalisation discussion paper ‘Our future is digital’ to test its ideas on a more data-driven and technology-enabled electricity system that supports consumer mobility, and is calling on the tech sector, innovators and change-makers to contribute.

The Authority’s General Manager Retail and Consumer Andrew Millar says the paper is an opportunity for industry, the tech sector and innovators to challenge the status quo and imagine how data and technology could shape our future electricity system and the way New Zealanders participate in it.

"It’s important we start thinking and planning for our future system now, especially as more options emerge for people to actively engage in how they use and manage electricity in their homes and businesses," says Millar.

"We know through our Power Innovation Pathway initiative that some organisations are already progressing technology-driven solutions to support a smarter electricity system, and this is really useful," Millar said. "But now we’re looking for some ‘blue sky’ thinking on how data and technology could disrupt the market to offer consumers more choices for buying, using, trading and selling electricity - and ultimately to lower the costs we all pay for power.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"The Authority already has some discrete projects underway to enable the underlying market settings. We want to get a better understanding about what’s happening across the board, test some key concepts, and find out where people think the challenges and opportunities are. From there, we’ll consider what role the Authority and others can play in supporting this transition to a more digitalised electricity system."

Once the Authority has received feedback on its paper, the next step will be a deep dive into the issues alongside interested parties. The Authority will use the engagement outputs to develop a system-wide view and roadmap for change.

The Authority wants to expand its view of emerging technology so it can remain agile and responsive to changes happening in the sector and adjust the market rules to ensure regulation supports innovation while also protecting consumers’ interests.

"We’re thinking ahead to what’s next for consumers, and this discussion paper is an important step. We want to engage with and support those involved in developing a smarter electricity system, so New Zealanders can more quickly enjoy the benefits."

This longer-term work feeds into the Authority’s immediate priority focus areas.

"A smarter, more digitalised energy system also supports increased consumer mobility - a future where households and businesses are active participants, equipped with data and innovative tools to switch providers, take advantage of new products and services, and share power with others in a system that works for them.

"Adopting new technologies and leveraging data can also strengthen the security and resilience of the electricity supply and increase system efficiencies. This helps to lower the overall cost of supplying electricity over the long term.

"We look forward to hearing more from the industry and others about how to support transitioning the electricity system and the opportunities and challenges it holds," Millar said.

Feedback on the discussion paper must be received by 5pm, Thursday 10 July 2025. We are also open to setting up a call or meeting where you can share your feedback or other ideas. Visit ea.govt.nz/digitalisation/feedback for more information. Visit ea.govt.nz/digitalisation for more information about the Authority’s digitalisation work programme.

© Scoop Media

