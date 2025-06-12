Wool Carpet Decision A ‘Parachute’ For Farmers

Kāinga Ora’s decision to use wool carpet in its social housing is a massive win for wool growers but won’t be enough to save the industry on its own, Federated Farmers says.

"Our wool industry is in major freefall, and this move from Kāinga Ora is the parachute we desperately need," Federated Farmers meat and wool chair Toby Williams says.

"This will slow our drop a bit but, in reality, what we really need now is an updraft to lift wool back up into being the number-one fibre globally.

"It’s certainly a massive step in the right direction, though, and we’re very pleased with the announcement yesterday."

Williams says Kāinga Ora is New Zealand’s largest landlord, so its contract has the capability to soak up large volumes of wool, which in turn will help drive up prices.

As well as transitioning to using wool carpet in its new social housing, Kāinga Ora will also use wool carpet in existing homes if the whole house needs recarpeting, such as when renovating older properties.

The decision comes after a recent Request for Proposal (RFP) inviting both wool and nylon carpet providers to tender for the supply of carpet and underlay in its properties.

"Last year Federated Farmers slammed Kāinga Ora for initially deciding to categorically rule out using woollen carpets in its social housing," Williams says.

"Our homegrown wool is an incredible product and it beggared belief that Kāinga Ora weren’t even giving wool the chance to compete against nylon products.

"That was a total slap in the face for struggling Kiwi sheep farmers and rural communities, and we made it very clear it was a ridiculous, short-sighted decision.

"It’s great they saw sense and allowed wool to have a crack - and even better that a wool provider has won the contract.

"It just goes to show that when wool is given a fair chance, it comes out on top as a natural, sustainable and renewable alternative to cheap and nasty plastic alternatives."

Williams says the decision is the result of a massive collaborative effort across the entire wool industry.

"Federated Farmers and other groups have been working really hard for years to get the Government engaged with, and listening to, wool growers.

"We recently launched our SOS: Save Our Sheep campaign to hammer home the message that we need urgent action if we’re to keep our sheep and wool industry from collapsing entirely.

"Farmers are sick of woolly ideas - they want solid actions like this.

"It just shows that strong leadership from the Government can be a factor in restoring confidence to our embattled wool industry."

Williams says the housing agency’s decision is also a big step forward for environmental sustainability.

"Using cheap, nasty plastic carpets might save a few bucks, but at what cost to the environment?

"If Kāinga Ora had picked a fossil fuel-derived synthetic carpet over a sustainable New Zealand-grown woollen product, just because it’s cheaper, it would have been a disaster."

Williams says he’s also really pleased that high-quality, sustainable Kiwi wool will be in the homes of some of New Zealand’s most vulnerable tenants.

Kāinga Ora will transition to using wool carpet in its new homes from 1 July 2025, when the supply arrangements come into effect.

