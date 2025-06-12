RC Hobbies NZ Expands RC Drift Car Selection As Interest Grows

Auckland, New Zealand – RC Hobbies, a leading online hobby shop in New Zealand, has expanded its range of RC drift cars in NZ to meet the rising demand among enthusiasts and newcomers. The company, known for its comprehensive selection of radio-controlled vehicles and parts, now offers an even broader variety of RC drift cars from brands such as Tamiya, HPI, Maverick, and Kyosho.

The RC drift car category has seen an increase in popularity both locally and globally. These vehicles, designed to replicate the drifting action seen in motorsport, are equipped with specialized tires and chassis to enable controlled slides and manoeuvres on a range of surfaces. RC Hobbies’ expanded inventory includes ready-to-run models and kits, as well as accessories and spare parts, catering to both beginners and experienced hobbyists.

RC Hobbies operates as an online-only retailer, providing nationwide delivery and support for customers across New Zealand. The hobby shop stocks a wide range of products, including RC cars, planes, drones, boats, batteries, electronics, and model kits. The business is New Zealand-owned and operated, with a focus on offering products from leading brands and providing technical advice to customers.

The updated selection of RC drift cars in NZ reflects the company’s commitment to supporting the local RC community. Customers can browse and purchase products through the RC Hobbies website, with options to filter by brand, price, and availability. The company also offers parts, upgrades, and after-sales support to help hobbyists maintain and customise their vehicles.

For more information on the latest RC drift car models and other radio-controlled products, visit RC Hobbies’ website.

