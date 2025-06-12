Trade Me And RateMyAgent Partner To Bring More Trust To Real Estate Industry

Joint Press Release: Trade Me and RateMyAgent

Trade Me Property, New Zealand’s largest property portal, and RateMyAgent, the country’s premier real estate agent review platform, today announced a strategic integration to provide more transparent and trustworthy reviews for homebuyers and sellers.

The integration enables RateMyAgent’s verified agent reviews to be displayed alongside Trade Me Property’s testimonials on agent profiles, giving consumers more transparency about their options and increased confidence when selecting a real estate professional. This initiative addresses research showing that trust and reviews are top factors for homeowners when choosing an agent.

A Canstar Blue survey found that 44% of Kiwi prioritise an agent’s local knowledge, while 39% value a strong reputation and positive references. Only 15% considered price as the most influential factor. Canstar Blue, 2024

Jim Crisera, CEO of RateMyAgent

Jim Crisera, CEO of RateMyAgent, said:

"Homeowners today want more than just a real estate agent - they want someone they can trust. By integrating verified reviews into Trade Me Property profiles, we’re helping Kiwi make smarter, more confident decisions when choosing an agent, while giving top-performing agents the visibility they deserve."

Key features include:

RateMyAgent reviews displayed on Trade Me Property agent profiles

Each review on an agent’s Trade Me Property profile links back to the agent’s RateMyAgent profile with a rich overview of their sales performance from the last 12 months

Gavin Lloyd, Trade Me Property Sales Director

“We know that selling a home can be a stressful life event. That’s why we’re committed to helping Kiwi find trusted real estate professionals to help take the stress out of the process,” said Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd. “Partnering with RateMyAgent ensures verified reviews are visible, making this part of the property journey that little bit easier.”

The integration is currently rolling out and will evolve with further features in the coming weeks, including but not limited to agent star ratings and RateMyAgent reviews displayed on agent’s Trade Me sold property pages.

