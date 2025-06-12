BARNZ Welcomes The Tourism Growth Roadmap – Agrees We’ve Got Work To Do To Rebuild Tourism

Auckland, 12 June 2025 – The Board of Airline Representatives of New Zealand (BARNZ) welcomes announcement of the Tourism Growth Roadmap by Minister of Tourism Louise Upston.

“It’s great to see New Zealand setting a clear aspiration for tourism growth,” says Cath O’Brien, Executive Director of BARNZ. “Tourism has long supported our economic growth as a nation. We need to work hard to make sure that New Zealand is a great choice for visitors, and for the airlines that bring them here.

“New Zealand has not yet recovered 2019 visitor numbers. Looking at our traditional busy summer season, air capacity to the New Zealand market grew by just 0.5% between New Zealand summer 2023 and 2024. Airlines are now finalising network plans for New Zealand summer 2025/26, and it’s fair to say we still aren't seeing strong growth for international air services. We need to work as hard as we can to change this – for the economic health and prosperity of New Zealand and New Zealanders.”

BARNZ welcomes the opportunity to work with government and industry to make sure New Zealand is a great choice for visitors and for the airlines who connect New Zealand to the world for travel and trade.

“Airlines operating to New Zealand are often operating at extremes of aircraft limits in making journey here,” says O’Brien. “We need to make sure that our aviation system is open for business 24/7. One of the practical improvements we could make is to ensure Airways is able to provide air traffic control at New Zealand's long haul alternate RNZAF Ohakea at night. At present, Ohakea doesn’t have air traffic control coverage around the clock.

Without air traffic control at Ohakea, airlines have to carry huge amounts of extra jet fuel for services here - which might mean they can't sell all their seats in an effort to reduce weight. These sorts of limitations make flights to New Zealand a real commercial challenge.

The rising cost for airlines to connect to New Zealand also needs to be considered. “Between rising charges for the Auckland Airport rebuild, and increasing government levies for things like CAA, costs for airlines flying to New Zealand is rising like never before.” While the Commerce Commission has encouraged reduced increases in Auckland Airport charges this year and next, costs associated with Auckland Airport’s Master Plan create further burden.

“It all adds up. Part of the solution for tourism growth is better aviation system cost control. At present airports, CAA, Airways and border agencies all increase costs one at a time - there's no oversight of the total cost for airlines flying here. We need to know what it costs airlines to fly here - and what the impact of further cost increases will be.

The global tourism industry is a dynamic business. New Zealand needs to compete with the world to attract visitors – and we need to make sure we do this as well as we can. BARNZ welcomes the aspiration set out in the Tourism Growth Roadmap – BARNZ and its members are up for the recovery challenge.

