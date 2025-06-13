Local Businesses Get Google AI Search Reprieve - But For How Long?

Rachel Alexander, Alexanders Digital Marketing / Supplied

Businesses worried about losing Google rankings to AI search have more time to update tactics - new research reveals.

Google AI Overviews are the AI-written answers that now appear at the top of many Google search results. This has shifted businesses rankings further down the page and the fear is that the AI answer will take away traffic from websites. According to new Semrush research, AI Overviews were triggered for 6.49% of queries in January, climbing to 13.14% by March 2025.

“While this looks concerning, the detail reveals good news for businesses: to date, Google AI Overviews primarily target ‘informational’ searches like ‘how do solar panels work’,” said Rachel Alexander, CEO of SEO agency Alexanders, in Christchurch.

“This leaves commercial keywords such as ‘heat pump installation Christchurch’ largely untouched,” Alexander said.

"Google isn't disrupting the searches that drive revenue from Google search ads or shopping ads because it is protecting its advertising revenue,” said Alexander.

Alexander warns against complacency.

“The upshot is that businesses shouldn’t rely on old SEO. Plus, there are many other AI platforms that are not guarding ad revenue who will in fact give AI summaries on commercial phrases,” said Alexander.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading To address this, Alexander explained that SEO techniques need to be updated so information is picked up by generative engines, if business owners want to get listed in AI recommendations.

According to Alexander, aiming to rank through well-structured pages with video, local SEO, and schema markup for ecommerce products is still fundamental, as website visitors are more likely to be sales-ready when they arrive, having read the AI overviews.

Alexander recommends a strategy of appearing in listicles, such as ‘The 10 best luxury hotels in Christchurch’ on trusted platforms, as this can help businesses get picked up in AI recommendations.

About Alexanders Digital Marketing

Founded in 1997, Alexanders Digital Marketing has spent over 28 years helping Canterbury businesses achieve growth through SEO services and strategic marketing.

