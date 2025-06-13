Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
NZ Retail Industry Gathering For Inspiration And Celebration

Friday, 13 June 2025, 2:09 pm
Press Release: Retail NZ

The changing retail environment, international retail trends and the customers of the future will be the focus of a national retail conference being held by Retail NZ this year.

Registrations are open for the Inspire Retail 25 conference taking place at the Grand Millennium Hotel, Auckland, on Thursday 28 August.

The conference will be followed by the Retail NZ Awards gala dinner – the first time Retail NZ has held its awards since 2019.

“With a focus on creating a brighter tomorrow, our Inspire Retail 25 conference sessions are designed to be future-focused, providing attendees with strategic knowledge and practical takeaways that they can implement in their business,” Retail NZ Chief Executive Carolyn Young says.

“We’ll dive into how retailers can adapt to a changing retail environment and how to create high-performing teams. Our expert speakers will explore what the retail industry will look like in five years’ time.”

Retail NZ is excited to revive the retail industry’s premier awards programme, with the revamped Retail NZ Awards set to showcase the best of retail in New Zealand.

Entries for the Retail NZ Awards are open until 29 June, providing retailers an exciting opportunity to highlight and celebrate their individual and business successes.

The eight Award categories are:

  • Best New Store Design/Concept of the Year
  • Most Improved Store
  • Customer Service Experience of the Year
  • Innovation – Best use of technology
  • Online Store of the Year
  • Sustainability Leadership
  • Outstanding New Talent
  • Lifetime Contribution

“We all know that times have been tough in retail but there is still plenty to celebrate across the industry so we’re taking the opportunity to recognise the great work of our best retailers across Aotearoa,” Ms Young says.

