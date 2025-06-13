Get Extra Close To The Stars This Matariki At The Sky Tower – Kids Are Free!

The Sky Tower will open in the pre-dawn morning over Matariki weekend to give customers a chance to see the Matariki cluster rising.

(Photo/Supplied)

From the Main Observation Deck, visitors will be pointed to the east where the Matariki constellation will rise over the horizon and all kids aged 14* and under will get in free all long weekend.

“A lot of us are keen to learn more about Matariki and we wanted to play our part by bringing the experience to the Sky Tower, where you can’t get any closer to the stars in Tamaki Makaurau!" says SkyCity’s Chief Operating Officer Callum Mallett.

“We have a few fun activities planned for tamariki and whānau throughout the day including helpful information on where to locate the stars, and much more.”

The Sky Tower will also host a stunning laser light show by renowned Māori artists, Graham Tipene and duo Lissy & Rudi, projected onto the side of the tower, symbolising the community’s dreams and aspirations rising to the stars.

The laser display will feature flowing animated light that ascends up the tower, evoking the movement of wishes reaching the heavens, just as the star Hiwa-i-te-rangi is said to carry our hopes and desires to the sky. The tower will be bathed in pink lighting and adorned with feathers and koru projections, representing the themes of healing and connection central to Matariki.

