Skye Daniels Appointed Chief Executive Officer At Nib NZ

nib Group (ASX: NHF) Managing Director and CEO Ed Close announces Skye Daniels has been appointed CEO nib NZ

Mrs Daniels, formerly CFO at New Zealand’s Southern Cross Health Society, will join nib NZ on 4 August 2025

She brings strong commercial, strategic and financial service skills to nib NZ, deep knowledge of NZ’s insurance market and professional experience spanning health, aviation and media

nib NZ Board and nib Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ed Close, said Skye Daniels has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of nib NZ. Mrs Daniels will join nib NZ from 4 August 2025.

Mrs Daniels was the Chief Financial Officer at Southern Cross Health Society, where she led the finance, pricing, analytics and investment divisions. She was also Executive Sponsor for the Southern Cross life insurance strategy, Maori strategy, Te Ao Maori Ropu and the Pacific languages collective.

Skye Daniels, new CEO of nib NZ (Photo/Supplied)

She has previously worked in the aviation, professional services, advertising and media sectors.

nib NZ Chair, Hanne Janes, said: “The nib NZ Board is delighted Skye has joined nib NZ as CEO, and are confident her strong leadership and commercial skills will build on the successful foundation laid by our outgoing CEO Rob Hennin.”

nib Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ed Close said: “We look forward to Skye joining nib NZ and leading our NZ team. Skye has strong commercial, strategic and financial service skills, and brings to nib knowledge of the local healthcare market, and extensive experience across a broad range of New Zealand industries.”

Mrs Daniels said: “I’m excited to be contributing to nib’s strong purpose-driven culture, while helping to deliver great outcomes for our nib NZ members and the broader nib team.”

The nib NZ Board and Mr Close thanked outgoing nib NZ CEO Rob Hennin for his 12-years of service and leadership. Mr Hennin will remain at nib NZ during the leadership transition.

