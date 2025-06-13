Tuatahi First Fibre Extends Service Partner Agreement With Ventia

Ventia Hamilton (Photo/Supplied)

Tuatahi First Fibre has signed a new service partner agreement with Ventia, strengthening a partnership that continues to support the delivery of fast and reliable fibre broadband.

Ventia has been a strategic partner to Tuatahi since 2011 and has extensive experience delivering services including design, build and maintenance, reactive support, field service supervision and project management.

The new agreement, valued at more than NZD$110 million over an initial five-year term, positions Ventia as Tuatahi’s primary service delivery partner for network build, customer connections, and maintenance activities across their fibre network. The agreement takes effect from 1 July 2025.

Tuatahi CEO John Hanna said Ventia has a proven track record in fibre services and shares their commitment to customer excellence.

“We’ve built a strong and trusted relationship with Ventia over the past 14 years, and this new agreement is a critical step in our ongoing commitment to delivering excellent service to fibre broadband retailers and consumers,” Mr Hanna said.

“As demand for reliable, high-speed broadband continues to grow, we’re confident this partnership will help us scale effectively, respond quickly, and maintain high performance across our network – connecting more New Zealanders to world-class fibre broadband.”

Ventia Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Dean Banks said the company is proud to continue supporting New Zealand’s connectivity needs.

“We are proud of our long-term partnership with Tuatahi and are excited to further extend our relationship with a model that enables growth and operational efficiencies,” Mr Banks said.

“Ventia maintains a strong presence in New Zealand and is committed to supporting the country’s digital future as a leading provider of telecommunications and digital infrastructure services.”

The renewed partnership is part of Tuatahi’s strategy to ensure ongoing quality and innovation in fibre broadband delivery, while continuing to support local communities and the evolving needs of New Zealand’s digital economy.

About Tuatahi First Fibre

Tuatahi First Fibre is a fibre telecommunications wholesale business established in 2010 to deliver the ultrafast broadband (UFB) initiative with the government. Majority owned by Igneo Infrastructure Partners, we operate New Zealand’s second-largest fibre network, with approximately 15% of the nationwide UFB footprint, and employ approximately 240 staff.

We partner with internet service providers (ISPs), who in turn offer a diverse range of plans and services to customers using our robust network. This collaboration has enabled us to reach over 254,000 households and businesses across regions including Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay,Taranaki,Manawatū-Whanganui,and Wellington.

About Ventia

Ventia is a leading essential infrastructure services provider in Australia and New Zealand, proudly providing the services that keep infrastructure working for our communities. Ventia has access to a combined workforce of more than 35,000 people, operating in over 400 sites across Australia and New Zealand. With a strategy to redefine service excellence by being customer-focused, innovative and sustainable, Ventia operates across a broad range of industry segments, including defence, social infrastructure, water, electricity and gas, resources, telecommunications and transport.

