Hiwa Recreation Centre Takes Top Award At 2025 Property Industry Awards
Auckland, 13 June 2025: The Hiwa Recreation Centre at the University of Auckland has taken the top prize – the Rider Levett Bucknall Supreme Excellence Award – at this year’s Property Council New Zealand Rider Levett Bucknall Property Industry Awards.
For the past 35 years the Property Industry Awards has been the most prestigious property awards programme in Aotearoa New Zealand celebrating excellence in design and innovation in the built environment. At tonight’s ceremony at Spark Arena, awards were handed out in 11 categories.
The Hiwa Recreation Centre was a standout among the 100 entries received in this year’s awards for several reasons. The massive 26,000sqm facility is located in the heart of the University of Auckland city campus, spanning a full city block between Symonds and Princes Streets. Built to embody the university’s wellbeing strategy, the six level centre includes world-class exercise and sports facilities. It features an aquatic hall with dive tank and an eight-lane, 33-metre pool, gym and workout facilities, a running track, climbing wall and the southern hemisphere’s first glass sports floor with LED markings – which can transform from a basketball court into a football pitch, into a hockey field and more at the touch of a button. In addition, the site includes a rooftop multi-sport turf and social area with panoramic views of the city.
“Hiwa is a physical manifestation of the importance the University places on the holistic wellbeing of its student cohort; and the project sits at the heart of a strategy to encourage student activation and engagement on-campus,” said Leonie Freeman, chief executive of the Property Council.
“Bleachers at the building’s entrance provide a great meeting spot for students to hang out, to work and study, and to sit and chat over lunch. And, while there you can’t help but to be drawn into the energy of the place and think, I’d like to be part of this. I’ll think I’ll go for a walk around the track, take a swim in the pool or try out one of the sports on offer.”
The project included the demolition of the old building and construction of a vertical stacked structure to maximise capacity in the confined 6,500sqm site space, all whilst dealing with the challenges of working in a live campus environment.
With robust engineering solutions required to protect adjacent heritage buildings, Hiwa incorporates an exposed diagrid perimeter structure with extensive customised welded construction, long span structures over the main courts with heavy plant rooms and outdoor slabs supported, and a long span plaza structure over the main aquatic hall.
The plans for this incredible space have been in the making for a number of years with funding coming from past and present student levies.
“This project has been planned for more than 20 years. I like the idea that former students can see how their contribution has helped to bring this structure to life. And, as and when their children reach university age, they could potentially make use of something they were a part of long ago.
“Hiwa is truly a world class facility that has transformed the heart of the University and will continue to be pivotal in its global standing as an educational institution.”
In addition to winning the top prize, the centre also took home the Colliers Project Leaders Education Property Award.
Standing out amongst the crowd
Another building which took home multiple awards this year was Deloitte Centre at 1 Queen Street. Named Best in Category in the RCP Commercial Office Property, the Holmes Group Tourism & Leisure Property and the Naylor Love Heritage & Adaptive Reuses Property Awards, the building is a triumph of engineering and a jewel in the crown of this waterfront precinct.
Through thoughtful structural reuse, floorplate expansion, and the addition of new levels the newly formed development blends innovation with sustainability. It now features the InterContinental Hotel, offering 139 luxurious guest rooms, rooftop bar, and premium dining experiences, alongside Te Kaha (Deloitte Centre), New Zealand’s first 6 Star Green Star-rated mixed-use hotel and office building.
Other Auckland Best in Category winners this year included One Saint Stephens, which claimed the Hawkins Multi Unit Residential Property Award; premium fashion outlet centre Mānawa Bay which was named Best in Category in the Yardi Retail Property section; and 158 Central Park Drive which took home the CBRE Industrial Property Award.
Not to be outdone, two sites in Christchurch also stood out this year.
The first, Burlington Village, a vibrant community hub designed to enhance social engagement, wellbeing, and inclusivity for residents, was awarded the Oceania Retirement Living and Aged Care Property Award. Inspired by Singapore's Raffles, the two-story Pavilion in the Village features accessible design, level entryways, and movable walls for flexible use.
Similarly, Te Hurihanga Ō Rangatahi - The Youth Hub, which was awarded the Warren and Mahoney Civic, Health and Arts Property Award, was also designed with its residents in mind.
Said Andy Evans, chief judge, “As soon as you step inside, there is a warmth that surrounds you; with mass timber, a carefully considered use of eco-friendly products and materials, and thoughtfully incorporated chill-out spaces.
“The Youth Hub provides the home that disadvantaged youth are missing. With wrap-around care provided on-site, this is a one-stop-shop that looks after our rangatahi and supports them as they grow into adults. The discreet building, in its central city location, is a unique and sustainable offering that has thought of everything – from safe accommodation, and on-site care through to opportunities for artistic expression. This is a special and very magical building that blends social impact with environmental consideration and economic stability.”
World-class sustainability ranking
The Resene Sustainable Building Property Award went to Ngā Mokopuna (project previously known as: The Living Pā) in Wellington.
Not content with merely achieving the highest levels of sustainability ratings, it is also striving to obtain Living Building™ certification, one of the world’s most demanding sustainability standards.
Said Evans, “Coupled with its deep focus on being mindful of its surroundings, the entire project treads softly and is the embodiment of the value of doing the right thing for the people it serves now and in the future.”
The final category winner, the Kāinga Ora Community & Affordable Housing Property Award, went to Warren Place in Whangārei. This site has also prioritised sustainability and is Whangārei’s first housing development to incorporate solar panels. The project built in conjunction with government and Habitat for Humanity aims to a set a new standard for social housing in the region focused on community. Along with the 22 homes that have been built, residents can enjoy a community hub with a barbeque and children’s play area.
Recognition for a long and exceptional career
Andrew (Andy) Evans has served as the Chief Judge of the Property Industry Awards since 2017 and he was also this year’s recipient of the Member Laureate Award, the organisation’s highest individual accolade.
This award recognises individuals who have demonstrated unparalleled service, outstanding leadership, and who have had a lasting impact on both the property sector and Property Council New Zealand.
Said Freeman, “With a career spanning more than four decades, Andy embodies these values through a legacy of strategic insight, governance excellence, and sector-wide collaboration. His contribution to our organisation and the property industry in New Zealand is both profound and far-reaching.”
PROPERTY COUNCIL NEW ZEALAND RIDER LEVETT BUCKNALL PROPERTY INDUSTRY AWARDS 2025 RESULTS:
1. Rider Levett Bucknall Supreme Award
Hiwa Recreation Centre, 17 Symonds Street, Grafton, Auckland
2. Colliers Project Leaders Education Property Award
Best in Category: Hiwa Recreation Centre, 17 Symonds Street, Grafton, Auckland
Excellence
- Auckland University of Technology, Tukutuku - Health Sciences, Auckland
- Ngā Mokopuna (project previously known as: The Living Pā), Wellington
Merit
- MANUKURA, Palmerston North
- Mount Albert Grammar School - Nairn Block, Auckland
- Tamatea Intermediate School, Napier
- Toi Manawa, King's College, Auckland
- Whenuapai School Senior Campus, Auckland
3. Holmes Group Tourism and Leisure Property Award
Best in Category: Deloitte Centre, 1 Queen Street, Auckland
Excellence:
- Hiwa Recreation Centre, Auckland
- Te Ngaengae Pool and Fitness Centre, Lower Hutt
Merit:
- ABSTRACT, Auckland
- Flockhill Villas and Flockhill Sugarloaf Restaurant, Canterbury
- Horizon by SkyCity, Horizon Hotel, Auckland
- Punangairi Visitor Experience Centre, Punakaiki
- ‘Punawai Ora’ Roxburgh Community Pool, Roxburgh
4. Naylor Love Heritage and Adaptive Reuses Property Award
Best in Category: Deloitte Centre, 1 Queen Street, Auckland
Excellence:
- Ivey West and Memorial Hall, Lincoln University, Lincoln
- Metropolitan Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Wellington
- Ngāmotu House, New Plymouth
- Pearson House , Auckland
- Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery, Whanganui
Merit:
- 43 College Hill, Auckland
- Kai Tahi , Porirua
- Port Otago Annex, Dunedin
5. RCP Commercial Office Property Award
Best in Category: Deloitte Centre, 1 Queen Street, Auckland
Excellence:
- Port Otago Annex, Dunedin
Merit:
- LIC Central HUB Building, Hamilton
- Ngāmotu House, New Plymouth
6. Warren and Mahoney Civic, Health and Arts Property Award
Best in Category: Te Hurihanga Ō Rangatahi - The Youth Hub, 109 Sailsbury Street, Christchurch
Excellence:
- Ormiston Hospital Stage 1 Expansion, Auckland
- SeaLink Wynyard Ferry Terminal, Auckland
- Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery, Whanganui
Merit:
- Gisborne Māori Land Court, Gisborne
- Metropolitan Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Wellington
- Papa Hou, Christchurch
- Te Kupenga o Rongomai: Maidstone Sports Hub, Upper Hutt
7. Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities Community and Affordable Housing Property Award
Best in Category: Warren Place, 2-46 Warren Place, Woodhill, Whangārei
Excellence:
- Hawaiki Papa Kāinga, Auckland
- Te Kupenga, Auckland
Merit:
- 91 Cambridge Terrace, Papatoetoe, Auckland
- Carey Street, Christchurch
- Great North Road Apartment Development, Auckland
- Kaimai Terraces, Tauranga
- May Road, Auckland
- Te Māra, Auckland
8. CBRE Industrial Property Award
Best in Category: 158 Central Park Drive, Henderson, Auckland
Excellence:
- IKEA, Auckland
- RML Machinery - Te Rapa Gateway, Hamilton
Merit:
- Bowden Estate, Auckland
- Christchurch Fresh Distribution Centre (CFDC), Rolleston
- ESR Building 7, Auckland
- Fisher & Paykel Appliances Distribution Centre, Auckland
- Hellmann, Auckland
- Waterloo Business Park - Sime Darby Industrial Hub, Christchurch
9. Hawkins Multi Unit Residential Property Award
Best in Category: One Saint Stephens, 1 St Stephens Avenue, Auckland
Excellence:
- Aalto, Auckland
- ABSTRACT, Auckland
- Catalina Bay Apartments, Auckland
- Kaweka, Auckland
- Resido, Auckland
Merit:
- Kahu, Auckland
- Light Box, Auckland
- Olympus Terrace, Auckland
- The Greenhouse, Auckland
10. Yardi Retail Property Award
Best in Category: Mānawa Bay, 4 Jimmy Ward Crescent, Auckland Airport, Auckland
Merit:
- Kai Tahi , Porirua
- Woolworths Waimakariri Junction, Christchurch
11. Oceania Retirement Living and Aged Care Property Award
Best in Category: Burlington Village, 171 Prestons Road, Christchurch
Excellence:
- Awatere Village - Stages 1, 2 & 3, Hamilton
- Summerset St Johns, Auckland
Merit:
- Woburn Masonic Care, Lower Hutt
12. Resene Sustainable Building Property Award
Best in Category: Ngā Mokopuna (project previously known as: The Living Pā), 42-50 Kelburn Parade, Wellington
Excellence:
- Bowden Estate, Auckland
- Deloitte Centre, Auckland
- Te Hurihanga Ō Rangatahi - The Youth Hub, Christchurch
- Woolworths Waimakariri Junction, Christchurch
Merit:
- Christchurch Fresh Distribution Centre (CFDC), Rolleston
- Fisher & Paykel Appliances Distribution Centre, Auckland
13. Property Council New Zealand Member Laureate
Andrew Evans, Independent Director