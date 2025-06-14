Hiwa Recreation Centre Takes Top Award At 2025 Property Industry Awards

Hiwa Recreation Centre / Photo: Mark Scowen

Auckland, 13 June 2025: The Hiwa Recreation Centre at the University of Auckland has taken the top prize – the Rider Levett Bucknall Supreme Excellence Award – at this year’s Property Council New Zealand Rider Levett Bucknall Property Industry Awards.

For the past 35 years the Property Industry Awards has been the most prestigious property awards programme in Aotearoa New Zealand celebrating excellence in design and innovation in the built environment. At tonight’s ceremony at Spark Arena, awards were handed out in 11 categories.

The Hiwa Recreation Centre was a standout among the 100 entries received in this year’s awards for several reasons. The massive 26,000sqm facility is located in the heart of the University of Auckland city campus, spanning a full city block between Symonds and Princes Streets. Built to embody the university’s wellbeing strategy, the six level centre includes world-class exercise and sports facilities. It features an aquatic hall with dive tank and an eight-lane, 33-metre pool, gym and workout facilities, a running track, climbing wall and the southern hemisphere’s first glass sports floor with LED markings – which can transform from a basketball court into a football pitch, into a hockey field and more at the touch of a button. In addition, the site includes a rooftop multi-sport turf and social area with panoramic views of the city.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Hiwa is a physical manifestation of the importance the University places on the holistic wellbeing of its student cohort; and the project sits at the heart of a strategy to encourage student activation and engagement on-campus,” said Leonie Freeman, chief executive of the Property Council.

“Bleachers at the building’s entrance provide a great meeting spot for students to hang out, to work and study, and to sit and chat over lunch. And, while there you can’t help but to be drawn into the energy of the place and think, I’d like to be part of this. I’ll think I’ll go for a walk around the track, take a swim in the pool or try out one of the sports on offer.”

The project included the demolition of the old building and construction of a vertical stacked structure to maximise capacity in the confined 6,500sqm site space, all whilst dealing with the challenges of working in a live campus environment.

With robust engineering solutions required to protect adjacent heritage buildings, Hiwa incorporates an exposed diagrid perimeter structure with extensive customised welded construction, long span structures over the main courts with heavy plant rooms and outdoor slabs supported, and a long span plaza structure over the main aquatic hall.

The plans for this incredible space have been in the making for a number of years with funding coming from past and present student levies.

“This project has been planned for more than 20 years. I like the idea that former students can see how their contribution has helped to bring this structure to life. And, as and when their children reach university age, they could potentially make use of something they were a part of long ago.

“Hiwa is truly a world class facility that has transformed the heart of the University and will continue to be pivotal in its global standing as an educational institution.”

In addition to winning the top prize, the centre also took home the Colliers Project Leaders Education Property Award.

Standing out amongst the crowd

Another building which took home multiple awards this year was Deloitte Centre at 1 Queen Street. Named Best in Category in the RCP Commercial Office Property, the Holmes Group Tourism & Leisure Property and the Naylor Love Heritage & Adaptive Reuses Property Awards, the building is a triumph of engineering and a jewel in the crown of this waterfront precinct.

Through thoughtful structural reuse, floorplate expansion, and the addition of new levels the newly formed development blends innovation with sustainability. It now features the InterContinental Hotel, offering 139 luxurious guest rooms, rooftop bar, and premium dining experiences, alongside Te Kaha (Deloitte Centre), New Zealand’s first 6 Star Green Star-rated mixed-use hotel and office building.

Other Auckland Best in Category winners this year included One Saint Stephens, which claimed the Hawkins Multi Unit Residential Property Award; premium fashion outlet centre Mānawa Bay which was named Best in Category in the Yardi Retail Property section; and 158 Central Park Drive which took home the CBRE Industrial Property Award.

Not to be outdone, two sites in Christchurch also stood out this year.

The first, Burlington Village, a vibrant community hub designed to enhance social engagement, wellbeing, and inclusivity for residents, was awarded the Oceania Retirement Living and Aged Care Property Award. Inspired by Singapore's Raffles, the two-story Pavilion in the Village features accessible design, level entryways, and movable walls for flexible use.

Similarly, Te Hurihanga Ō Rangatahi - The Youth Hub, which was awarded the Warren and Mahoney Civic, Health and Arts Property Award, was also designed with its residents in mind.

Said Andy Evans, chief judge, “As soon as you step inside, there is a warmth that surrounds you; with mass timber, a carefully considered use of eco-friendly products and materials, and thoughtfully incorporated chill-out spaces.

“The Youth Hub provides the home that disadvantaged youth are missing. With wrap-around care provided on-site, this is a one-stop-shop that looks after our rangatahi and supports them as they grow into adults. The discreet building, in its central city location, is a unique and sustainable offering that has thought of everything – from safe accommodation, and on-site care through to opportunities for artistic expression. This is a special and very magical building that blends social impact with environmental consideration and economic stability.”

World-class sustainability ranking

The Resene Sustainable Building Property Award went to Ngā Mokopuna (project previously known as: The Living Pā) in Wellington.

Not content with merely achieving the highest levels of sustainability ratings, it is also striving to obtain Living Building™ certification, one of the world’s most demanding sustainability standards.

Said Evans, “Coupled with its deep focus on being mindful of its surroundings, the entire project treads softly and is the embodiment of the value of doing the right thing for the people it serves now and in the future.”

The final category winner, the Kāinga Ora Community & Affordable Housing Property Award, went to Warren Place in Whangārei. This site has also prioritised sustainability and is Whangārei’s first housing development to incorporate solar panels. The project built in conjunction with government and Habitat for Humanity aims to a set a new standard for social housing in the region focused on community. Along with the 22 homes that have been built, residents can enjoy a community hub with a barbeque and children’s play area.

Recognition for a long and exceptional career

Andrew (Andy) Evans has served as the Chief Judge of the Property Industry Awards since 2017 and he was also this year’s recipient of the Member Laureate Award, the organisation’s highest individual accolade.

This award recognises individuals who have demonstrated unparalleled service, outstanding leadership, and who have had a lasting impact on both the property sector and Property Council New Zealand.

Said Freeman, “With a career spanning more than four decades, Andy embodies these values through a legacy of strategic insight, governance excellence, and sector-wide collaboration. His contribution to our organisation and the property industry in New Zealand is both profound and far-reaching.”

PROPERTY COUNCIL NEW ZEALAND RIDER LEVETT BUCKNALL PROPERTY INDUSTRY AWARDS 2025 RESULTS:

1. Rider Levett Bucknall Supreme Award

Hiwa Recreation Centre, 17 Symonds Street, Grafton, Auckland

2. Colliers Project Leaders Education Property Award

Best in Category: Hiwa Recreation Centre, 17 Symonds Street, Grafton, Auckland

Excellence

Auckland University of Technology, Tukutuku - Health Sciences, Auckland

Ngā Mokopuna (project previously known as: The Living Pā), Wellington

Merit

MANUKURA, Palmerston North

Mount Albert Grammar School - Nairn Block, Auckland

Tamatea Intermediate School, Napier

Toi Manawa, King's College, Auckland

Whenuapai School Senior Campus, Auckland

3. Holmes Group Tourism and Leisure Property Award

Best in Category: Deloitte Centre, 1 Queen Street, Auckland

Excellence:

Hiwa Recreation Centre, Auckland

Te Ngaengae Pool and Fitness Centre, Lower Hutt

Merit:

ABSTRACT, Auckland

Flockhill Villas and Flockhill Sugarloaf Restaurant, Canterbury

Horizon by SkyCity, Horizon Hotel, Auckland

Punangairi Visitor Experience Centre, Punakaiki

‘Punawai Ora’ Roxburgh Community Pool, Roxburgh

4. Naylor Love Heritage and Adaptive Reuses Property Award

Best in Category: Deloitte Centre, 1 Queen Street, Auckland

Excellence:

Ivey West and Memorial Hall, Lincoln University, Lincoln

Metropolitan Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Wellington

Ngāmotu House, New Plymouth

Pearson House , Auckland

Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery, Whanganui

Merit:

43 College Hill, Auckland

Kai Tahi , Porirua

Port Otago Annex, Dunedin

5. RCP Commercial Office Property Award

Best in Category: Deloitte Centre, 1 Queen Street, Auckland

Excellence:

Port Otago Annex, Dunedin

Merit:

LIC Central HUB Building, Hamilton

Ngāmotu House, New Plymouth

6. Warren and Mahoney Civic, Health and Arts Property Award

Best in Category: Te Hurihanga Ō Rangatahi - The Youth Hub, 109 Sailsbury Street, Christchurch

Excellence:

Ormiston Hospital Stage 1 Expansion, Auckland

SeaLink Wynyard Ferry Terminal, Auckland

Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery, Whanganui

Merit:

Gisborne Māori Land Court, Gisborne

Metropolitan Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Wellington

Papa Hou, Christchurch

Te Kupenga o Rongomai: Maidstone Sports Hub, Upper Hutt

7. Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities Community and Affordable Housing Property Award

Best in Category: Warren Place, 2-46 Warren Place, Woodhill, Whangārei

Excellence:

Hawaiki Papa Kāinga, Auckland

Te Kupenga, Auckland

Merit:

91 Cambridge Terrace, Papatoetoe, Auckland

Carey Street, Christchurch

Great North Road Apartment Development, Auckland

Kaimai Terraces, Tauranga

May Road, Auckland

Te Māra, Auckland

8. CBRE Industrial Property Award

Best in Category: 158 Central Park Drive, Henderson, Auckland

Excellence:

IKEA, Auckland

RML Machinery - Te Rapa Gateway, Hamilton

Merit:

Bowden Estate, Auckland

Christchurch Fresh Distribution Centre (CFDC), Rolleston

ESR Building 7, Auckland

Fisher & Paykel Appliances Distribution Centre, Auckland

Hellmann, Auckland

Waterloo Business Park - Sime Darby Industrial Hub, Christchurch

9. Hawkins Multi Unit Residential Property Award

Best in Category: One Saint Stephens, 1 St Stephens Avenue, Auckland

Excellence:

Aalto, Auckland

ABSTRACT, Auckland

Catalina Bay Apartments, Auckland

Kaweka, Auckland

Resido, Auckland

Merit:

Kahu, Auckland

Light Box, Auckland

Olympus Terrace, Auckland

The Greenhouse, Auckland

10. Yardi Retail Property Award

Best in Category: Mānawa Bay, 4 Jimmy Ward Crescent, Auckland Airport, Auckland

Merit:

Kai Tahi , Porirua

Woolworths Waimakariri Junction, Christchurch

11. Oceania Retirement Living and Aged Care Property Award

Best in Category: Burlington Village, 171 Prestons Road, Christchurch

Excellence:

Awatere Village - Stages 1, 2 & 3, Hamilton

Summerset St Johns, Auckland

Merit:

Woburn Masonic Care, Lower Hutt

12. Resene Sustainable Building Property Award

Best in Category: Ngā Mokopuna (project previously known as: The Living Pā), 42-50 Kelburn Parade, Wellington

Excellence:

Bowden Estate, Auckland

Deloitte Centre, Auckland

Te Hurihanga Ō Rangatahi - The Youth Hub, Christchurch

Woolworths Waimakariri Junction, Christchurch

Merit:

Christchurch Fresh Distribution Centre (CFDC), Rolleston

Fisher & Paykel Appliances Distribution Centre, Auckland

13. Property Council New Zealand Member Laureate

Andrew Evans, Independent Director

© Scoop Media

