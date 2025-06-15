Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Three Lotto Players Share $1 Million

Sunday, 15 June 2025, 1:30 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

14 June 2025

The dream has become a reality for three lucky Lotto players from Whangārei, Waipu and Whanganui after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Pak N Save Whangārei in Whangārei, Waipu Lotto & Post in Waipu and New World Whanganui in Whanganui.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $25 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player will also be celebrating after winning $400,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from New Plymouth.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible instore, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

© Scoop Media

