Happy Air Heat Pumps Highlights Haier Installation Services In Auckland

Happy Air Heat Pumps, a locally based provider of climate control solutions, now offers a full range of Haier heat pump installation services for residential and commercial properties across Auckland. The company continues to support demand for energy-efficient heating and cooling systems from leading brands.

As a trusted name in heat pump installation in Auckland, Happy Air Heat Pumps delivers installation, servicing, and maintenance for a wide variety of systems — including wall-mounted, floor console, ducted, and multi-room units. The team works with brands such as Mitsubishi Electric, Fujitsu, Daikin, and Haier, offering options suited to different property types and performance needs.

Haier heat pumps are known for their smart features, including built-in Wi-Fi, self-cleaning technology, and integration with popular smart home platforms. The product line includes hi-wall models, ducted systems, compact floor consoles, and multi-room split systems — all designed to provide consistent comfort throughout the year.

Happy Air Heat Pumps emphasises the value of professional installation to ensure efficiency and long-term system performance. Free consultations are available to help customers identify the right solution, with ongoing maintenance services also offered to maintain air quality and energy output.

More information is available on the Happy Air website for those seeking installation advice or to arrange a consultation.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

