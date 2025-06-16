Hamilton Back On International Radar

Hamilton Airport reopens as an international gateway today for the first time in more than a decade - and the team behind it is ecstatic.

Hamilton Airport (Photo/Supplied)

Jetstar flight JQ165 from Sydney will touch down in Hamilton around 11.15am today before the A320 aircraft reloads and takes passengers back to Sydney. From today, Jetstar will operate seven trans-Tasman services per week out of Hamilton: three return flights to and from the Gold Coast, and four return flights between Hamilton and Sydney.

Hamilton Airport chief executive Mark Morgan, who was on the inaugural flight from Sydney this morning, said the team behind the rebirth of Hamilton’s international airport were “exhausted but ecstatic”.

“This is a huge day, it’s momentous. It’s been almost 13 years since Hamilton was an international airport. That’s a long time between drinks, but we are absolutely ready to go. These new Jetstar services reconnect the Waikato directly with Australia and the world. We couldn’t be prouder, or more excited to put Hamilton back on an international flight path.”

Morgan said the Jetstar flights will add capacity for more than 100,000 international passengers each year and pour an extra $45 million annually into the Waikato economy. More than 60 new airport-based jobs have already been created and the tourism spend is expected to open the door for around 300 new jobs.

Mark Morgan (Photo/Supplied)

“This is much more than just a boost in Australian visitors, or more families and businesses finding it easier and cheaper to connect across the Tasman. It’s about real dollars in people’s pockets,” Morgan said.

“Jetstar’s arrival in Hamiton creates a new, international gateway to the North Island – one that brings people directly into the Mighty Waikato. It gives New Zealanders easy, convenient access to the eastern seaboard of Australia, and from there to the wider world.”

Since Jetstar’s announcement in September last year, the airport team had worked like incredibly hard, he said.

“We have developed a world-class international terminal, new car park facilities and delivered on a mountain of border agency requirements while still running a domestic airport without any passenger disruption. It’s been intense and at times, exhausting, but what a privilege to be part of something that will turn the dial for Hamilton and the Waikato.”

Morgan acknowledged the work from multiple agencies.

“This project has been a true collaboration. We’ve worked alongside the Civil Aviation Authority, Ministry for Primary Industries, New Zealand Customs, Avsec, Immigration New Zealand, police, health services and many others to ensure the airport is fully compliant and ready to operate. It’s been a huge job for the border agencies. They’ve worked tirelessly to help us deliver.”

Morgan also acknowledged the leadership from his Board of Directors.

“Nothing very good happens without strong governance. They backed us when we first took the Jetstar proposal to them and have backed us every day since. For a chief executive, that’s gold.”

Jetstar chief executive Stephanie Tully said it was exciting to be further expanding Jetstar’s New Zealand network.

“This year, we’re celebrating 20 years of international flying from New Zealand and 16 years of domestic operations - transforming the country’s aviation industry along the way. We’re excited to bring international travel back to Hamilton with new direct flights from Sydney and the Gold Coast, offering more low-cost options and exciting new destinations for Kiwis and Aussies.”

“We know Kiwi travellers love our low fares and see huge potential for even more growth in the future.”

Morgan thanked his Hamilton Airport team for making today happen.

“The efforts made to get this across the line and deliver something we can all be proud of have been extraordinary. We know what this means to our wider community and have felt a real responsibility to deliver. Today we have.”

Note:

WRAL (Waikato Regional Airport Ltd) is a council-controlled organisation owned by Hamilton City, Otorohanga, Waipā, Waikato and Matamata-Piako District Councils and is the umbrella for subsidiary companies Hamilton Airport, Jet Park Hotel Hamilton Airport, Hamilton & Waikato Tourism (HWT) and Titanium Park Limited.

