Digital Island Partners With Verint To Drive CX And AI Automation To New Zealand

Digital Island, a leading New Zealand provider of cloud communications and contact centre solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The CX Automation Company™, to bring next-generation customer experience (CX) automation and AI capabilities to businesses across New Zealand.

The partnership will enable Digital Island’s customers to access Verint’s best-in-class Open CCaaS (Contact Centre as a Service) platform, designed to deliver faster AI business outcomes at scale, enabling businesses to streamline customer interactions and deliver differentiated service experiences.

“Verint’s market-leading AI and automation capabilities perfectly complements our high-touch service model,” said Leon Sheehan, CEO of Digital Island. “Businesses in New Zealand are facing increasing pressure to reduce costs and improve service quality. By combining our expertise in omnichannel Contact Centre solutions with Verint’s powerful Open Platform, we are positioned to deliver exceptional customer experience while driving greater efficiency, flexibility and operational excellence for our clients. This partnership will now help even more businesses achieve best-in-class CX automation."

Leon Sheehan, CEO Digital Island (Photo/Supplied)

As a Verint official partner, only the second such partnership in New Zealand, Digital Island gains exclusive access to best-in-class AI automation capabilities including intelligent virtual assistants, knowledge management, and workforce optimisation. The partnership follows Digital Island’s return to private ownership led by incumbent CEO, Leon Sheehan, alongside prominent business entrepreneur James Reeves, marking a renewed commitment to agility, innovation, and client-focused delivery.

“Digital Island is an ideal partner for Verint as we share a passion for helping businesses deliver exceptional customer and employee experiences,” said Michael Stelzer, Vice President, AUNZ at Verint. “Our technology, including our growing tech of specialised bots, will bring enhanced data intelligence and AI-powered analytics capabilities to Digital Island’s growing New Zealand client base, delivering significant value and driving better business outcomes.”

About Digital Island

Digital Island is a specialist provider of cloud communications and contact centre solutions in New Zealand. Committed to delivering flexible, scalable, and customer-first technologies, Digital Island enables organisations to innovate, improve efficiency, and deliver standout customer experiences.

