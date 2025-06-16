Introducing Direct Pay – The Future Of In-person Payments Has Arrived In New Zealand

A new era of payments is here. Worldline NZ has officially launched Direct Pay, a revolutionary in-person account to account payment method built on open banking technology. It is the leading in-person payment solution in New Zealand to leverage open banking APIs from all four major NZ banks and is now available for merchants to use. This innovative solution paves the way for a bold new future in how Kiwis pay and get paid.

Built on the success of Worldline’s Tap on Mobile platform, Direct Pay empowers small businesses and individual merchants to accept payments directly from customers’ bank accounts—no cards, no terminals, no hassle. Just a quick QR code scan and approval in the customer’s banking app. It’s fast. It’s secure. It’s seamless.

“This is a break-through for merchants and consumers alike,” says Maxine Elliott, CEO of Worldline NZ. “Direct Pay is not just a new way to pay—it’s a smarter, more cost-effective, and future-ready solution that puts control back in the hands of businesses and their customers.”

With instant account-to-account payments powered by open banking APIs connected to all four major New Zealand banks, Direct Pay slashes surcharges, eliminates chargebacks, and ensures overnight settlement. It’s a win-win for merchants and customers.

Worldline has long been a pioneer in open banking, having introduced Online EFTPOS to New Zealand in 2016. Now, with Direct Pay, they’re once again leading the charge—this time bringing open banking to the physical point of sale.

“We’re building a more connected, productive economy—one payment at a time,” says Elliott. “Direct Pay is the future, and it’s here now.”

