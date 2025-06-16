Ngā Tāngata Microfinance Trust Wins Favourite Money Management Service At MoneyHub Editors’ Choice Awards 2025

Ngā Tāngata Microfinance Trust has been named Favourite Money Management Service at the prestigious MoneyHub Editors’ Choice Awards 2025, announced during the MoneyHub Business Summit in Queenstown on 6th of June.

The award recognises the Trust’s unwavering commitment to empowering individuals and whānau through safe, fair, and supportive financial solutions. It also acknowledges the organisation’s collaborative mahi with financial mentors across Aotearoa to provide interest-free loans and wraparound support to those doing it tough.

Vijay Farley-Naiker, General Manager of Ngā Tāngata Microfinance Trust, accepted the award and shared:

“This award belongs to the people we serve, the financial mentors on the frontlines, and our dedicated team who show up every day to make a difference. It’s a recognition that fair lending and mana-enhancing financial support truly matters and that people are looking for services that put humanity before profit.”

“We’re proud to be part of a movement that’s challenging the harmful practices of high-cost lenders and building pathways to financial wellbeing for all, especially for Māori, Pasifika, and low-income communities.”

Ngā Tāngata Microfinance continues to advocate for systemic change, champion financial mentoring, and lead conversations on responsible lending and economic justice in Aotearoa. Receiving this honour at a national level is both a celebration and a call to action to continue the kaupapa.

About Ngā Tāngata Microfinance Trust

Ngā Tāngata Microfinance is a not-for-profit organisation offering interest-free, fee-free loans to individuals and whānau across Aotearoa who are experiencing financial hardship. Working in partnership with budgeting services and financial mentors, the Trust provides support that upholds dignity, builds resilience, and restores financial stability.

