Telecommunications Industry To Review Scam Prevention Code With Consumer Focus

The New Zealand Telecommunications Forum (TCF) today announces it will commence with a review of its Scam Prevention Code. Since its inception, the Code has played a key role in improving the sector’s response to preventing scams and anti-scam sector collaboration.

The purpose of the Code is:

To reduce the volume of scam calls and scam SMS, stopping them as close as possible to the source.

Coordinate sharing of scam call and scam SMS information within the sector and with other third parties.

Minimise the risk of harm to New Zealand consumers from scams.

Define how retail providers, network operators and A2P SMS partners identify and communicate scam calls and SMS with each other.

To educate consumers on scam awareness and protections.

The Code ensures telecommunications providers have in place mechanisms to detect, verify, block, and report suspected scam activity. Alongside the telecommunications providers signatories there are currently nine non-telecommunications organisations who have signed a memorandum of understanding to the Scam Prevention Code, including most of the major New Zealand banks and key government agencies. This agreement enables non-telecommunications organisations to submit scam SMS and call notifications to telecommunications providers for investigation who can then take action to block messages that may harm New Zealand consumers.

As scam tactics evolve and consumer harm persists, the TCF has committed to reviewing the Code to ensure it is still fit for purpose and incorporates the new anti-scam initiatives that telecommunications providers are implementing today.

“The Scam Prevention Code has helped create a robust framework for industry-wide cooperation. But scams are becoming more sophisticated, and the impacts on everyday New Zealanders are increasing,” says Paul Brislen, Chief Executive of the TCF. “This review will ensure we maintain a high standard of technical response, while also strengthening the Code's accessibility and relevance to consumers.”

The review will focus on incorporating feedback from the Ministerial roundtable that has been set up to coordinate activity between industry, law enforcement and government. The TCF plans to also review consumer education and reporting mechanisms to better support public awareness and response to scams.

Hon Scott Simpson, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs and the Government’s lead anti-scam Minister, says: “Combatting scams is a joint effort, requiring strong collaboration between all the players in the ‘scam ecosystem’. It’s essential that New Zealanders feel safe and confident when using telecommunications services, and I welcome the Telecommunications Forum’s proactive steps to align industry action with the needs and expectations of consumers.”

The revised Code will be developed with a view to engaging more closely with digital platforms – a key partner in the fight against scams.

“Enhanced cross-sector coordination is essential to counter the increasingly complex scam landscape. By sharing insights, intelligence, and best practices across sectors, the TCF aims to build a more unified national response that better protects New Zealand consumers from harm,” says Paul Brislen.

