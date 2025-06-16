Immigration Changes A Win For Productivity And Workforce Development

The expansion of the Work to Residence immigration pathway to include more skilled tradespeople reflects the real needs of businesses, says the EMA.

From 18 August, 10 trades occupations, including welders, fitters, metal fabricators, panel beaters and paving plant operators, will be added to the Green List’s Work to Residence pathway.

EMA Advocacy and Stakeholder Engagement Lead Joanna Hall says the announcement acknowledges what businesses have long been expressing.

"These are roles that our members have been struggling to fill for some time," she says.

"The EMA has been pushing hard for greater recognition of these skilled trades roles in our immigration settings.

"These aren’t just labour shortages, these are productivity chokepoints."

The policy change supports the government’s effort to better balance the immigration system, which has traditionally favoured tertiary-qualified applicants.

"Immigration Minister Erica Stanford’s comments around ensuring the system better reflects a broader set of valuable skills - not just those tied to a university degree - is a positive step in the right direction," says Hall.

"Skilled trades are essential to New Zealand’s manufacturing, construction and infrastructure sectors. These businesses make up the bulk of our membership, so we’re well aware of the struggles they have faced in filling key roles.

"Migrants help lift productivity and pass on knowledge that strengthens the local workforce."

The new Work to Residence eligibility criteria require applicants to have two years of relevant experience in New Zealand and meet health, character, and wage thresholds.

Hourly wage thresholds range from $38.59 to $43.63 depending on the role, with annual salaries between $80,267 and $90,750 based on a 40-hour week.

However, Hall says some of these thresholds may be out of sync with real market conditions.

"While we support mechanisms that uphold quality, the wage thresholds do seem high for certain roles and could limit access if they aren’t aligned with industry rates.

"We urge Immigration NZ to ensure these thresholds are grounded in reality.

"In addition, it’s important that the value of these trades is recognised not only in the Green List but also in the Skilled Migrant Category."

The EMA continues to support balanced and evidence-based immigration policy that reflects workforce realities and helps New Zealand businesses grow.

