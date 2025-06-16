Bremworth Awarded Contract For Supply Of Wool Carpet To Kainga Ora

A decision by Kāinga Ora to award a two-million-dollar contract for the supply of wool carpet in some of its new builds and renovations is being hailed as a breakthrough for NZ’s natural fibre sector by industry experts.

The selection of locally owned manufacturer Bremworth as a supplier of wool carpet for Kāinga Ora's newly constructed and renovated homes will see wool carpet installed in around 900 planned state housing projects annually for the duration of the three-year contract.

Bremworth CEO Craig Woolford says the win has far-reaching implications for both public sector procurement, the rural community and the broader property development industry.

“This isn’t just a commercial contract, it’s a signal to the entire construction sector that wool carpet meets the durability, safety and sustainability standards expected of any high-traffic housing environment. Government agencies like Kāinga Ora are seen as setting the benchmark for the wider industry,” says Woolford.

“Wool has now passed one of the most stringent testing processes in the country. It’s proof that when put on a level playing field, New Zealand-made natural fibres can not only compete, but they can also win.”

“The fact this contract has been awarded is the result of years of effort to ensure wool had a seat at the table,” Woolford says. “The inclusion of wool is a win for New Zealand's farmers and future tenants of these homes.”

“Beyond the public housing win, we’re now expecting to be invited to present wool carpet solutions to property developers and construction firms involved in Kāinga Ora builds, and those working on private developments. It is expected that this project will give us access to projects that had previously defaulted to synthetic solutions.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Woolford says that while the production volumes for the Kāinga Ora contract represent a relatively small portion of Bremworth’s total capacity, the strategic value is enormous.

“To produce the annual wool carpet requirement for the Kāinga Ora contract you’re looking at approximately 95 tonnes of wool, the annual fleece of circa 25,000 New Zealand sheep. It’s a demonstration of the potential scale of opportunity for our wool sector.”

“It also opens the door for broader adoption in schools, commercial fit-outs and private homes.”

He says wool’s natural properties, including its flame resistance, air purification capabilities, thermal and acoustic insulation and biodegradability make it uniquely suited to New Zealand’s sustainability goals.

“Kāinga Ora’s new state homes are built to the latest standards, designed to deliver warmth, comfort and health outcomes for some of New Zealand’s most vulnerable residents, and flooring choices like wool carpet help play a role in achieving that.”

“This is an important milestone, but also just the beginning of a much bigger conversation about the role of New Zealand wool in our built environment.

© Scoop Media

