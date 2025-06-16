Iconic Auckland Eats 2025 Top 100 Dishes Revealed After Record Number Of Nominations

Noel’s charcoal steak, soy butter, scallion from Bar Magda – nominated by Elle Pitts / Credit: Babiche Martens/Iconic Auckland Eats

Food lovers in search of a quick bite or a special meal out in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland have a new source of inspiration, thanks to the release of the Iconic Auckland Eats 2025 list of Top 100 dishes.

Presented by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, on behalf of Auckland Council, Iconic Auckland Eats celebrates the diversity and quality of Auckland’s food scene and its hospitality industry. Inclusion in the annual Top 100 list is driven by personal nomination stories submitted by the public about their favourite dishes. Any dish can be nominated to become an Iconic Auckland Eat, whether it’s sold from a local bakery, market stall, food truck, café or fine-dining restaurant. Nominations are reviewed by judges to determine the Top 100 list.

In 2025 Iconic Auckland Eats celebrates two milestones – its fifth anniversary and a record number of nominations. This year the public submitted 3109 nominations through the Iconic Auckland Eats website, an increase of 67 per cent from the 1857 nominations received in late 2023 for the Top 100 list announced in early 2024.

“Iconic Auckland Eats continues to grow as a celebration of Auckland’s culinary scene,” says Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Director Destination, Annie Dundas. Tātaki Auckland Unlimited launched Iconic Auckland Eats in 2020 with the support of Restaurant Hub, New Zealand’s largest online restaurant booking network.

Dumplings in Spicy Sauce from Eden Noodles – nominated by Karol Troncoso / Credit: Babiche Martens/Iconic Auckland Eats

“Food fans active on social media love to share content about dishes they love and learn about new ones to try. Our friends in hospitality have really embraced Iconic Auckland Eats and encourage their customers to nominate dishes. We have very passionate people in all parts of Auckland who want to share food stories from their region. It’s been really nice to see how that’s evolved in the past five years and helped to boost the success of hospitality businesses,” Dundas says.

In 2025, there are 77 dishes new to the Iconic Auckland Eats Top 100 list, with 39 businesses debuting on the list.

“It’s wonderful to see how Auckland’s dining options offer such variety – this is reflected with the new additions to this year’s list,” Dundas says.

Of the 23 dishes returning to the Iconic Auckland Eats Top 100 list in 2025, only two have been on the list since its inception – lamingtons from Sugar at Chelsea Bay and Depot’s fish sliders.

Nominations are assessed by judges on a range of criteria: a dish that’s well-loved, representative of local culture and people, a timeless classic, and/or a ‘signature dish’. The list not only celebrates food, but also in-store experiences, people, history, heritage and culture.

This year’s judges were Annie Dundas, along with renowned food-industry figure and The Kitchen Project Manager, Connie Clarkson and Restaurant Hub co-owner, Mark Gregory.

The Top 100 list is compiled from the judges’ recommendations and an evaluation of nominators’ stories about their favourite dishes.

In a new initiative for 2025 there are five winning dish-nomination stories, instead of one story. In previous years the winning nominator won vouchers to eat all Top 100 dishes from the year’s Iconic Auckland Eats list, but this year the five winning nominators will each receive $500 worth of vouchers to spend at their choice of Iconic Auckland Eats Top 100 list venues.

Connie Clarkson says Iconic Auckland Eats shows off food offerings not just in the city centre, but in neighbourhoods across the region. “Iconic Eats is a love letter from the food lovers of Auckland to the cooks, chefs and their whānau who step up to the plate to deliver the food that brings them joy every day. It transcends place, price, nations and neighbourhoods, complexity, simplicity and time. We are really lucky.”

Risotto All'Anatra from Prego – nominated by Jodi Pretscherer / Credit: Babiche Martens/Iconic Auckland Eats

Mark Gregory says; “For me, Auckland’s restaurant scene is more than just a collection of great places to eat; it’s a dynamic expression of the city’s personality — inventive, confident, and increasingly global in outlook. The range of cuisines and styles in the Iconic Auckland Eats Top 100 list showcase the region’s cultural diversity — where local influences sit alongside East Asian, Middle Eastern, and European traditions, often blended in uniquely Aotearoa ways.”

Iconic Auckland Eats also provides an opportunity for visitors to Auckland to learn about the region by enjoying its food.

“We’ve seen Iconic Auckland Eats picked up internationally, whether it’s from journalists coming here and writing about it or travel agents popping information into itineraries. It’s nice to share the places that Aucklanders think of as great with visitors and each other,” Dundas says.

Karen Thompson-Smith, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Head of Tourism, says she is thrilled with Iconic Auckland Eats’ building momentum.

“Food and beverage services are a vital part of Auckland’s vibrancy and are a major contributor to the region’s visitor economy. We know that trying local cuisine is a must-do activity for most visitors coming to New Zealand,” she says.

In the year to March 2025, food and beverage services accounted for 17.4 per cent of domestic and international visitor spending in Auckland, according to Infometrics.

For more information on Iconic Auckland Eats, visit aucklandnz.com/iconic-eats @visitauckland #iconicaucklandeats

Iconic Auckland Eats 2025 Top 100 list (in alphabetical order)

*Dish previously included on an Iconic Auckland Eats Top 100 list

** Business new to the Iconic Auckland Eats Top 100 list

Business name Dish name Agak Agak Food** Malaysian Nasi Campur Ahi Tuna Hūhunu Ailimteh Nasi Lemak Bungkus** Nasi Lemak Bungkus Alma Beef Tongue, Preserved Lemon, Olive Amano Chitarra, scampi, tomato & chilli* Apéro Seared Lamb Rump, Jus with Carrot Purée and Kasundi Aryeh** Black & White Thoughts Ashby Pies** Beef Cheek & Cheese Pie Azabu Volcano Sushi Rolls* Bali Nights Ikan Bakar Jimbaran* Banh Mi Boy Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi Bar Magda Noel’s charcoal steak, soy butter, scallion Bari’s Pizza** Deluxe Pepperoni Pizza Beast & Butterflies** Market Fish of the Day, scampi bisque, mussels, prawns, burnt tomatoes, fennel Bestie Cafe Towpath Cheese Toastie BFC Korean Chicken** Seasoned Cup Chicken Boda Eggplant Bibimbap Bossi Olive Fritte Bridgehouse Warkworth** Fresh Steamed Mussels Broke Boy Taco Birria Tacos Bunga Raya X.O. CHICKEN Burnt Butter Diner Chilli Fried Eggs Candela Lamb belly pintxo with mojo verde Carmel - Israeli Street Food Crispy Falafel Pita* Casita Miro Churros Con Chocolate Cassia Pani Puri* Cheese On Toast Bacon Jam Toastie* Cibo West Coast whitebait omelette with ginger, soy & lime butter Cocoro The Sashimi Platter* Depot Fish Sliders* Duo Raw Fish on Toast Eden Noodles Dumplings In Spicy Sauce* Esther Puff bread & taramasalata Farina Padella Isabella Farm House Cafe Pimp My Cheese Scone - Benedict Pimp Fatima’s Lamb Chawarma Federal Delicatessen Chicken Salad Sandwich* First Mates, Last Laugh** Pan-Fried John Dory FishSmith Battered Westmere Butchery Pork Sausage Forest** Smoked purple kumara, caper brine glaze, Marmite cream, rosemary greens, paprika Forester Bar & Grill** Skin-on Snapper Fort Greene** The Reuben Frat's Pizza** Hawaiian Pizza Gemmayze Street Babaganouj* Gerome Rolled Baklava, Greek Nuts, Gooseberry Compote, Metaxa Syrup, Mascarpone Giapo World Famous Hokey Pokey GOAT By Sid Chopra** GOAT Champaran Hapunan Adobo Del Diablo* Hello Beasty Prawn + Crab Toast* Hill House Cafe Pimp My Scone - The OG Pimp Huami Fruit Wood Roasted Peking Duck* INCA Spicy Tuna Tostada Ipoh Malaysian Cuisine Lorbak Izu** Tuna Ceviche Jia Qi Sweets - Chow Luck Club Foodie Market** Dragon's Beard Candy Khu Khu** Kumara Spring Roll Kingi Hot smoked kahawai from Little Barrier with horseradish Lebanese Grocer** Chicken Shawarma Leigh Eats** Fish & Chips Lot Nineteen Cinnamon Rolls* Lucky Gs Thigh Guy Mae Nam Khong** Drunken Spicy Duck Mairangi Bay Bakery** Braised Beef Short Rib Pie MASU by Nic Watt Wagyu Kimchi Gyoza Black Origin Wagyu Beef & Kimchi Gyoza, Pickled Cucumber, Soy Vinegar Mekong Baby Braised Crispy Pork Belly, Caramelised Chilli & Soy, Asian Slaw* Metita** Handpicked Beef Scotch, 55 day dry-aged, palusami purée, ravigote Mint As Waiheke Island, Burgers & Shakes** Mint As Burger Moxie Restaurant** Beef Wellington, potato and truffle foam, pumpkin seed and parsley pesto Mumbaiwala** Dahi Puri Nanam Lechon Ockhee Tofu BBQ Gui Ohui Restaurant** Pāua Tortellini Onslow Chatham Islands Crayfish Éclair, Organic Egg, Spiced Bisque, Herbs Our Land** East Coast Brisket Paradise Lamb Biryani* Peach's Hot Chicken Peanut Butter Mousse Pie Pici Pici Cacio e Pepe* Prego Risotto All'Anatra Ragtag Duck Carnitas Tacos* Ramen Takara** Jade Ramen Red Crab** Sweet And Sour Chicken Rhu** Honey toast with whipped yoghurt and nectarines Richoux Patisserie** Steak, Jalapeño and Cheese Pie San Ray** Quinoa Toast with Smoked Fish and Pickled Egg Shelley’s Kitchen** Malaysian Spiral Curry Puffs SkyBar Gold Bar* Smiths Matakana** Chef's Loaded Fries Sugar at Chelsea Bay Raspberry Lamington* Tacoteca** Ora King Salmon Aguachile (please note this changes with the season so fish varies) Tala Raw Ramen Tempero** Pão de Queijo (Cheese Bread) The ‘Ansum Pasty Company** Proper Cornish Pasty The Blue Breeze Inn Steamed Bao Bun with roasted pork belly & pickled cucumber* The Engine Room Twice Baked Goats Cheese Souffle* The Glass House Brick Bay Leigh Skin-On Snapper The Local Waiheke Fish Taco The Lodge Passionfruit Drizzled Pavlova The Sugar Dealer** Raspberry Cheesecake Brownie Tiger Bar & Restaurant** Korean Fried Cauliflower, Gochujang Glaze, Sesame, Kimchi Vietnam Cafe Spare Ribs Rice Noodles Soup

The five winning dish-nomination stories

Noel’s charcoal steak, soy butter, scallion from Bar Magda – nominated by Elle Pitts

They have turned that steak into something great. Cooked over charcoal perfectly, and then that sauce. I could drink that sauce. I could bath in that sauce...smothered over the perfectly cooked and seasoned steak. Just divine.

Deluxe Pepperoni Pizza from Bari’s Pizza – nominated by Simran Patel

It combines halal pepperoni and bell peppers [capsicums] with delicious, hot honey. Out of all the halal pepperoni pizzas I’ve had around the world this has to be the best! Halal pepperoni is so hard to come across, so that's another reason why it deserves to win.

Dumplings in Spicy Sauce from Eden Noodles – nominated by Karol Troncoso

Every time I visit Eden Noodles; I watch the lady at the door making dumplings with such precision. Her care and skill make every bite perfect. These dumplings reflect Auckland's diverse food scene – handmade, flavourful, and crafted with passion.

Risotto All'Anatra from Prego – nominated by Jodi Pretscherer

It is like a creamy bowl of happiness. I can't eat this without having my 17-year-old and husband 'taxing' it. It's a must-have at this iconic restaurant.

Spare Ribs Rice Noodles Soup from Vietnam Café – nominated by Joshua Jo

This dish has been a favourite of mine since I was 10 years old. I'm nearly 40 now and nothing has changed, in the best way. The dish's flavour, quality, and presentation remain consistent, and I'll gladly drive from the other side of Auckland for it.

Notes:

Now in its fifth year, Iconic Auckland Eats aims to support the hospitality sector and showcase Auckland’s world-class cuisine and diverse food story

An initiative by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited on behalf of Auckland Council, Iconic Auckland Eats is an annual list of the top 100 dishes available in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, as nominated by the public and reviewed by a judging panel

Iconic Auckland Eats submissions are nominated by food-loving locals and visitors to Tāmaki Makaurau, who also share a brief story about why they love the dish. There were 3109 nominations submitted 5 February - 5 March 2025 via aucklandnz.com/iconic-eats

Food and beverage services employ more than 150,000 people in the Auckland region, 15 per cent of the total Auckland workforce.

More than 32,000 businesses, or 14 per cent, of Auckland’s businesses are in the food and beverage-service sector. [Data source: Infometrics]

© Scoop Media

