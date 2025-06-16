Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Start Free Trial

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Iconic Auckland Eats 2025 Top 100 Dishes Revealed After Record Number Of Nominations

Monday, 16 June 2025, 4:55 pm
Press Release: Tataki Auckland Unlimited

Noel’s charcoal steak, soy butter, scallion from Bar Magda – nominated by Elle Pitts / Credit: Babiche Martens/Iconic Auckland Eats

Food lovers in search of a quick bite or a special meal out in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland have a new source of inspiration, thanks to the release of the Iconic Auckland Eats 2025 list of Top 100 dishes.

Presented by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, on behalf of Auckland Council, Iconic Auckland Eats celebrates the diversity and quality of Auckland’s food scene and its hospitality industry. Inclusion in the annual Top 100 list is driven by personal nomination stories submitted by the public about their favourite dishes. Any dish can be nominated to become an Iconic Auckland Eat, whether it’s sold from a local bakery, market stall, food truck, café or fine-dining restaurant. Nominations are reviewed by judges to determine the Top 100 list.

In 2025 Iconic Auckland Eats celebrates two milestones – its fifth anniversary and a record number of nominations. This year the public submitted 3109 nominations through the Iconic Auckland Eats website, an increase of 67 per cent from the 1857 nominations received in late 2023 for the Top 100 list announced in early 2024.

“Iconic Auckland Eats continues to grow as a celebration of Auckland’s culinary scene,” says Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Director Destination, Annie Dundas. Tātaki Auckland Unlimited launched Iconic Auckland Eats in 2020 with the support of Restaurant Hub, New Zealand’s largest online restaurant booking network.

Dumplings in Spicy Sauce from Eden Noodles – nominated by Karol Troncoso / Credit: Babiche Martens/Iconic Auckland Eats
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Food fans active on social media love to share content about dishes they love and learn about new ones to try. Our friends in hospitality have really embraced Iconic Auckland Eats and encourage their customers to nominate dishes. We have very passionate people in all parts of Auckland who want to share food stories from their region. It’s been really nice to see how that’s evolved in the past five years and helped to boost the success of hospitality businesses,” Dundas says.

In 2025, there are 77 dishes new to the Iconic Auckland Eats Top 100 list, with 39 businesses debuting on the list.

“It’s wonderful to see how Auckland’s dining options offer such variety – this is reflected with the new additions to this year’s list,” Dundas says.

Of the 23 dishes returning to the Iconic Auckland Eats Top 100 list in 2025, only two have been on the list since its inception – lamingtons from Sugar at Chelsea Bay and Depot’s fish sliders.

Nominations are assessed by judges on a range of criteria: a dish that’s well-loved, representative of local culture and people, a timeless classic, and/or a ‘signature dish’. The list not only celebrates food, but also in-store experiences, people, history, heritage and culture.

This year’s judges were Annie Dundas, along with renowned food-industry figure and The Kitchen Project Manager, Connie Clarkson and Restaurant Hub co-owner, Mark Gregory.

The Top 100 list is compiled from the judges’ recommendations and an evaluation of nominators’ stories about their favourite dishes.

In a new initiative for 2025 there are five winning dish-nomination stories, instead of one story. In previous years the winning nominator won vouchers to eat all Top 100 dishes from the year’s Iconic Auckland Eats list, but this year the five winning nominators will each receive $500 worth of vouchers to spend at their choice of Iconic Auckland Eats Top 100 list venues.

Connie Clarkson says Iconic Auckland Eats shows off food offerings not just in the city centre, but in neighbourhoods across the region. “Iconic Eats is a love letter from the food lovers of Auckland to the cooks, chefs and their whānau who step up to the plate to deliver the food that brings them joy every day. It transcends place, price, nations and neighbourhoods, complexity, simplicity and time. We are really lucky.”

Risotto All'Anatra from Prego – nominated by Jodi Pretscherer / Credit: Babiche Martens/Iconic Auckland Eats

Mark Gregory says; “For me, Auckland’s restaurant scene is more than just a collection of great places to eat; it’s a dynamic expression of the city’s personality — inventive, confident, and increasingly global in outlook. The range of cuisines and styles in the Iconic Auckland Eats Top 100 list showcase the region’s cultural diversity — where local influences sit alongside East Asian, Middle Eastern, and European traditions, often blended in uniquely Aotearoa ways.”

Iconic Auckland Eats also provides an opportunity for visitors to Auckland to learn about the region by enjoying its food.

“We’ve seen Iconic Auckland Eats picked up internationally, whether it’s from journalists coming here and writing about it or travel agents popping information into itineraries. It’s nice to share the places that Aucklanders think of as great with visitors and each other,” Dundas says.

Karen Thompson-Smith, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Head of Tourism, says she is thrilled with Iconic Auckland Eats’ building momentum.

“Food and beverage services are a vital part of Auckland’s vibrancy and are a major contributor to the region’s visitor economy. We know that trying local cuisine is a must-do activity for most visitors coming to New Zealand,” she says.

In the year to March 2025, food and beverage services accounted for 17.4 per cent of domestic and international visitor spending in Auckland, according to Infometrics.

For more information on Iconic Auckland Eats, visit aucklandnz.com/iconic-eats @visitauckland #iconicaucklandeats

Iconic Auckland Eats 2025 Top 100 list (in alphabetical order)

*Dish previously included on an Iconic Auckland Eats Top 100 list

** Business new to the Iconic Auckland Eats Top 100 list

Business nameDish name
Agak Agak Food**Malaysian Nasi Campur
AhiTuna Hūhunu
Ailimteh Nasi Lemak Bungkus**Nasi Lemak Bungkus
AlmaBeef Tongue, Preserved Lemon, Olive
AmanoChitarra, scampi, tomato & chilli*
ApéroSeared Lamb Rump, Jus with Carrot Purée and Kasundi
Aryeh**Black & White Thoughts
Ashby Pies**Beef Cheek & Cheese Pie
AzabuVolcano Sushi Rolls*
Bali NightsIkan Bakar Jimbaran*
Banh Mi BoyLemongrass Chicken Banh Mi
Bar MagdaNoel’s charcoal steak, soy butter, scallion
Bari’s Pizza**Deluxe Pepperoni Pizza
Beast & Butterflies**Market Fish of the Day, scampi bisque, mussels, prawns, burnt tomatoes, fennel
Bestie CafeTowpath Cheese Toastie
BFC Korean Chicken**Seasoned Cup Chicken
BodaEggplant Bibimbap
BossiOlive Fritte
Bridgehouse Warkworth**Fresh Steamed Mussels
Broke Boy TacoBirria Tacos
Bunga RayaX.O. CHICKEN
Burnt Butter DinerChilli Fried Eggs
CandelaLamb belly pintxo with mojo verde
Carmel - Israeli Street FoodCrispy Falafel Pita*
Casita MiroChurros Con Chocolate
CassiaPani Puri*
Cheese On ToastBacon Jam Toastie*
CiboWest Coast whitebait omelette with ginger, soy & lime butter
CocoroThe Sashimi Platter*
DepotFish Sliders*
DuoRaw Fish on Toast
Eden NoodlesDumplings In Spicy Sauce*
EstherPuff bread & taramasalata
FarinaPadella Isabella
Farm House CafePimp My Cheese Scone - Benedict Pimp
Fatima’sLamb Chawarma
Federal DelicatessenChicken Salad Sandwich*
First Mates, Last Laugh**Pan-Fried John Dory
FishSmithBattered Westmere Butchery Pork Sausage
Forest**Smoked purple kumara, caper brine glaze, Marmite cream, rosemary greens, paprika
Forester Bar & Grill**Skin-on Snapper
Fort Greene**The Reuben
Frat's Pizza**Hawaiian Pizza
Gemmayze StreetBabaganouj*
GeromeRolled Baklava, Greek Nuts, Gooseberry Compote, Metaxa Syrup, Mascarpone
GiapoWorld Famous Hokey Pokey
GOAT By Sid Chopra**GOAT Champaran
HapunanAdobo Del Diablo*
Hello BeastyPrawn + Crab Toast*
Hill House CafePimp My Scone - The OG Pimp
HuamiFruit Wood Roasted Peking Duck*
INCASpicy Tuna Tostada
Ipoh Malaysian CuisineLorbak
Izu**Tuna Ceviche
Jia Qi Sweets - Chow Luck Club Foodie Market**Dragon's Beard Candy
Khu Khu**Kumara Spring Roll
KingiHot smoked kahawai from Little Barrier with horseradish
Lebanese Grocer**Chicken Shawarma
Leigh Eats**Fish & Chips
Lot NineteenCinnamon Rolls*
Lucky GsThigh Guy
Mae Nam Khong**Drunken Spicy Duck
Mairangi Bay Bakery**Braised Beef Short Rib Pie
MASU by Nic WattWagyu Kimchi Gyoza Black Origin Wagyu Beef & Kimchi Gyoza, Pickled Cucumber, Soy Vinegar
Mekong BabyBraised Crispy Pork Belly, Caramelised Chilli & Soy, Asian Slaw*
Metita**Handpicked Beef Scotch, 55 day dry-aged, palusami purée, ravigote
Mint As Waiheke Island, Burgers & Shakes**Mint As Burger
Moxie Restaurant**Beef Wellington, potato and truffle foam, pumpkin seed and parsley pesto
Mumbaiwala**Dahi Puri
NanamLechon
OckheeTofu BBQ Gui
Ohui Restaurant**Pāua Tortellini
OnslowChatham Islands Crayfish Éclair, Organic Egg, Spiced Bisque, Herbs
Our Land**East Coast Brisket
ParadiseLamb Biryani*
Peach's Hot ChickenPeanut Butter Mousse Pie
PiciPici Cacio e Pepe*
PregoRisotto All'Anatra
RagtagDuck Carnitas Tacos*
Ramen Takara**Jade Ramen
Red Crab**Sweet And Sour Chicken
Rhu**Honey toast with whipped yoghurt and nectarines
Richoux Patisserie**Steak, Jalapeño and Cheese Pie
San Ray**Quinoa Toast with Smoked Fish and Pickled Egg
Shelley’s Kitchen**Malaysian Spiral Curry Puffs
SkyBarGold Bar*
Smiths Matakana**Chef's Loaded Fries
Sugar at Chelsea BayRaspberry Lamington*
Tacoteca**Ora King Salmon Aguachile (please note this changes with the season so fish varies)
TalaRaw Ramen
Tempero**Pão de Queijo (Cheese Bread)
The ‘Ansum Pasty Company**Proper Cornish Pasty
The Blue Breeze InnSteamed Bao Bun with roasted pork belly & pickled cucumber*
The Engine RoomTwice Baked Goats Cheese Souffle*
The Glass House Brick BayLeigh Skin-On Snapper
The Local WaihekeFish Taco
The LodgePassionfruit Drizzled Pavlova
The Sugar Dealer**Raspberry Cheesecake Brownie
Tiger Bar & Restaurant**Korean Fried Cauliflower, Gochujang Glaze, Sesame, Kimchi
Vietnam CafeSpare Ribs Rice Noodles Soup

The five winning dish-nomination stories

Noel’s charcoal steak, soy butter, scallion from Bar Magda – nominated by Elle Pitts

They have turned that steak into something great. Cooked over charcoal perfectly, and then that sauce. I could drink that sauce. I could bath in that sauce...smothered over the perfectly cooked and seasoned steak. Just divine.

Deluxe Pepperoni Pizza from Bari’s Pizza – nominated by Simran Patel

It combines halal pepperoni and bell peppers [capsicums] with delicious, hot honey. Out of all the halal pepperoni pizzas I’ve had around the world this has to be the best! Halal pepperoni is so hard to come across, so that's another reason why it deserves to win.

Dumplings in Spicy Sauce from Eden Noodles – nominated by Karol Troncoso

Every time I visit Eden Noodles; I watch the lady at the door making dumplings with such precision. Her care and skill make every bite perfect. These dumplings reflect Auckland's diverse food scene – handmade, flavourful, and crafted with passion.

Risotto All'Anatra from Prego – nominated by Jodi Pretscherer

It is like a creamy bowl of happiness. I can't eat this without having my 17-year-old and husband 'taxing' it. It's a must-have at this iconic restaurant.

Spare Ribs Rice Noodles Soup from Vietnam Café – nominated by Joshua Jo

This dish has been a favourite of mine since I was 10 years old. I'm nearly 40 now and nothing has changed, in the best way. The dish's flavour, quality, and presentation remain consistent, and I'll gladly drive from the other side of Auckland for it.

Notes:

  • Now in its fifth year, Iconic Auckland Eats aims to support the hospitality sector and showcase Auckland’s world-class cuisine and diverse food story
  • An initiative by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited on behalf of Auckland Council, Iconic Auckland Eats is an annual list of the top 100 dishes available in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, as nominated by the public and reviewed by a judging panel
  • Iconic Auckland Eats submissions are nominated by food-loving locals and visitors to Tāmaki Makaurau, who also share a brief story about why they love the dish. There were 3109 nominations submitted 5 February - 5 March 2025 via aucklandnz.com/iconic-eats
  • Food and beverage services employ more than 150,000 people in the Auckland region, 15 per cent of the total Auckland workforce.
  • More than 32,000 businesses, or 14 per cent, of Auckland’s businesses are in the food and beverage-service sector. [Data source: Infometrics]

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Tataki Auckland Unlimited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 