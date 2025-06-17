A Frank Discussion About Losing Your Spark

-Spark announces another broadband price hike just as winter power bills hit Kiwi wallets.

-Frank Energy is closing - adding more pressure to household budgets.

-NZ Compare sees record-breaking traffic as over 50,000 Kiwis seek better deals this month.

As winter power bills hit and broadband prices spike, NZ Compare is urging Kiwis to take control of their household bills.

The cost-of-living crisis continues on a relentless march and Kiwi households are being hit with a one-two punch: the first hefty winter power bills have landed, and Spark, New Zealand’s largest broadband provider, has announced yet another round of broadband price hikes. Meanwhile, last week Frank Energy customers have been told the brand is closing, and they’ll be moved to parent company Genesis Energy, which will likely come with an increase in the size of the household power bill. For consumers already feeling the financial squeeze, it’s just more frustrating news-and a reminder that loyalty often comes at a price.

But there is hope for those willing to take action. In response to these developments, NZ Compare, the country’s leading comparison platform for utilities and services, is seeing record traffic. Last week alone, the group’s websites experienced their highest-ever weekly traffic, and more than 50,000 New Zealanders have already used the platforms during June to compare broadband, power, and mobile deals.

"This is exactly the time when people need to take control," says Gavin Male, CEO of NZ Compare. "Just as that first big winter power bill hits your wallet, Spark is turning up the heat with fibre broadband price increases. You don’t have to sit back and take it. There are some really competitive deals out there and if you are already on a fibre broadband connection, switching provider is incredibly simple."

Spark’s latest price increases follow a broader industry trend of rising costs being passed on to customers, often with little warning. Many consumers, like those previously with Frank Energy, are left scrambling for alternatives.

"Whether you’re dealing with Spark bumping up your fibre broadband bill or a power provider charging more for the same, it’s time to stop paying the loyalty tax," continues Male. "These companies rely on customers staying passive. The bill apathy has got to stop! By comparing and switching, you’re not only saving money-you’re putting pressure on the market and these companies to stay competitive."

The team at NZ Compare says now is the perfect time to reassess. Using tools like Broadband Compare, Power Compare, and Mobile Compare, Kiwis can easily find a better plan that matches their household’s usage and budget. And the process is free, fast, and transparent.

"New Zealanders are savvy, and they deserve better," says Male. "Every time someone switches, it sends a message to the industry. Let’s stop rewarding companies for raising prices and start rewarding ourselves for making smarter choices."

© Scoop Media

