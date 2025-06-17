Food Prices Increase 4.4 Percent Annually

Food prices increased 4.4 percent in the 12 months to May 2025, following a 3.7 percent increase in the 12 months to April 2025, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Higher prices for the grocery food group and the meat, poultry, and fish group contributed most to the annual increase in food prices, up 5.2 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively.

“All five food groups recorded an annual price increase in May,” prices and deflators spokesperson Nicola Growden said.

The price increase for the grocery food group was due to higher prices for milk, butter, and cheese.

