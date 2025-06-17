Kiwi Students Excel On The Global Stage

ACE Training is delighted to showcase the outstanding achievements of three talented students from Avondale College, who have earned their place at the 2025 Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) World Championship, taking place this July in Orlando, Florida.

Left to Right: Dominic Colaco, Finn McGregor and Karthik Padma

These students demonstrated exceptional digital skills in Microsoft Office applications, achieving top scores in the national competition:

Karthik Padma – 980/1000 in Microsoft Excel® (Microsoft 365 Apps)

Finn McGregor – 957/1000 in Microsoft PowerPoint® (Microsoft 365 Apps)

Dominic Colaco – 940/1000 in Microsoft Word® (Microsoft 365 Apps)

The MOS World Championship, presented by Certiport, Inc., brings together students aged 13–22 from around the world to compete in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. It’s a unique opportunity to demonstrate real-world digital skills, connect with peers globally, and compete for scholarships of up to $8,000 USD.

“These students are a shining example of the digital talent emerging from New Zealand schools,” said Zeph Morgan, CEO at ACE Training. “They should feel rightly proud of their achievements and the dedication they’ve shown in mastering these essential tools.”

As a partner in education, ACE Training is committed to supporting schools like Avondale College, who are invested in fostering digital confidence and capability among their students. This collaboration reflects a shared belief in the power of technology to unlock opportunities and prepare young people for success in a tech-driven world.

“We are incredibly proud of Karthik, Finn and Dominic for earning their place on the world stage,” said Principal Lyndy Watkinson. “Their success reflects not only their talent and dedication, but also the strength of the digital learning opportunities we’re committed to providing at Avondale College.”

This celebration of student success aligns with ACE Training’s broader mission: to empower learners of all ages with the skills they need to thrive in today’s innovation economy.

About ACE

ACE is one of New Zealand’s most established training companies with over 35 years of specialist training expertise. We’ve upskilled more than 450,000 Kiwis, delivering personalised services that ensures our clients’ training investments are in safe hands. Our mission is to make technology accessible and user-friendly, driven by our “better every day” philosophy. This keeps us focused on what truly matters to our people and clients. With dedicated training centres in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, and Christchurch, along with our seamless Live Virtual delivery, ACE delivers applications, technical training, and certification to world-class standards.

