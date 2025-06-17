Keith Andrews Trucks Accelerates Onboarding And Safety Innovation With Nintex

Nintex, a global leader in AI-powered process automation and application development, today announced that Keith Andrews Trucks has transformed how it operates and scales, digitising everything from onboarding to safety reporting and customer feedback with the Nintex Automation CE Platform.

Founded in Whangārei more than 30 years ago, Keith Andrews Trucks has grown into one of New Zealand’s largest independent commercial vehicle dealerships, with a national network of branches representing FUSO, Mercedes-Benz, and Freightliner. However, with the company undergoing rapid expansion, including acquiring three new branches in late 2023, the company needed a more streamlined approach to onboarding and compliance.

“When you're bringing on one person, it's quite easy to manage, but we had to onboard around 65 staff all at once across multiple new branches – this would have been chaotic using our old manual processes,” said Colleen Houlker, Group Manager Business Optimisation at Keith Andrews Trucks. “We had several legacy systems, so Nintex automation helped us make the most gains. Across HR specifically, we created a tailored, automated induction experience complete with standardised documentation and triggered digital contract signing – significantly lightening the admin load for our HR team. It turned what could have been a massive headache into a smooth process."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The onboarding success is just one part of a broader digital transformation. Keith Andrews Trucks is now using the Nintex Automation CE Platform for everything from process mapping and improvements tracking to workflow automation and document generation. The company has built new safety and compliance tools using Nintex, including automated health and safety observation forms.

The company is also using Nintex to gather and act on customer feedback more effectively. Whether via a QR code in a truck cab or a post-service email, customer compliments and complaints are logged through the Nintex platform, giving the company a clearer view of service performance across its national network.

Looking ahead, Keith Andrews Trucks plans to extend its automation work further, including deeper integration between Nintex and Salesforce, exploring robotic process automation (RPA), and expanding document generation to support more external-facing processes. With a single internal champion driving most of the work to date, the company sees an opportunity to grow its digital capability across departments.

“We wanted one partner who could do it all – process mapping, automation, document generation, etc. – we found that with Nintex,” said Houlker. “Now we have a complete toolkit to map, manage, and optimise our processes in one place. It saves us juggling multiple vendors and makes it easier to scale what we’re doing.”

“Keith Andrews Trucks is proof that by applying intelligent, AI-powered automation to process, businesses can unlock untold levels of efficiency,” said Keith Payne, Regional Vice President, APAC at Nintex. “They’re showing what happens when a legacy-heavy industry leans into transformation, unlocking real results in speed, safety, and customer experience. This is process automation done right.”

To learn more about how Keith Andrews Trucks has unlocked efficiency with Nintex, click here.

About Nintex

Nintex, the possibility engine™, helps companies unlock the power of endless possibilities. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex platform to automate how work gets done, remove friction from business processes, and unlock the full potential of their people. Learn more about how Nintex and its global partner network are propelling people, work, and business forward at nintex.com.

© Scoop Media

