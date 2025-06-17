Raewyn Lovett Appointed Inaugural Chair Of Selwyn Village Limited

The Selwyn Foundation has announced the appointment of respected governance leader Raewyn Lovett ONZM as the inaugural Chair of Selwyn Village Limited – a new entity being established to lead Selwyn Village operations.

Raewyn Lovett brings a wealth of experience in the retirement village and aged care sector, as well as commercial and not-for-profit governance. She is currently Chair of CHT Healthcare Trust and has been on the board CHT since 2013. She is currently Chair at Sport Zealand Ihi Aotearoa and High Performance Sport New Zealand Limited, and is Co-Chair of the International Working Group on Women and Sport. Outside of her governance roles, Raewyn specialises in commercial, corporate and property law at respected national firm Duncan Cotterill.

Raewyn Lovett (Photo/Supplied)

“Raewyn is a highly respected and experienced leader who brings deep sector knowledge and a strong values alignment to Selwyn. Her appointment signals our ongoing commitment to excellence in care, governance and community life at Selwyn Village.

“As we strengthen our structure to meet the changing needs of older New Zealanders, Raewyn’s leadership will ensure Selwyn Village remains a place of manaaki, purpose and belonging. We are delighted to welcome her to the Selwyn whānau,” said David Cunliffe, Chair of The Selwyn Foundation.

“Selwyn Village is a thriving, inclusive and vibrant community, and it’s a privilege to join the Board. It’s an organisation that closely reflects my own values, and I look forward to contributing to its future. My hope is to help ensure Selwyn Village remains a special place – supporting today’s and tomorrow’s residents to live their best lives,” said Raewyn.

The appointment follows a governance review by The Selwyn Foundation Board to ensure strong, focused oversight of both its social impact and mission and the operations of Selwyn Village.

Selwyn Village Limited will take on full operational responsibility for Selwyn Village from 1 July 2025, with its own Board and Jason More, former Chief Operating Officer at The Selwyn Foundation, as Chief Executive. This change reflects The Foundation’s commitment to strengthen both operational governance and its social impact and mission work among vulnerable older people.

Raewyn Lovett will be formally welcomed at a mihi whakatau at Selwyn Village on 24 June 2025.

