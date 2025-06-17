Wallace Cotton Continues Nationwide Growth, Dunedin Store To Open September

New Zealand lifestyle brand, Wallace Cotton, is set to open a new retail store in Dunedin this September. Continuing a strategic growth trajectory that signals confidence in physical retail.

Following the successful launch of its Queenstown store late last year, Wallace Cotton is pressing ahead with expansion plans, adding another brick-and-mortar location to its national footprint.

“We have many loyal customers in Dunedin and broader Otago, our plans to open a new store there reflects both our long-term strategy and connection with our customers through in-person retail,” said Damian Dobb, CEO of Wallace Cotton. “Our in-store shopping experience is important to us as a brand, we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional customer service and having a physical store also gives us the ability to showcase the quality of our product in person.”

Despite ongoing volatility in the retail sector, Wallace Cotton has experienced sustained demand across its product suite of bedding, homeware, sleepwear and growing daywear categories. The brand’s model, with in-house design and small-batch production, allows for tight inventory control and positioning itself well amid supply chain, shipping and general economic uncertainty.

“Having full oversight of our design and production processes has given us the ability to respond quickly to changes in demand. This also allows us to maintain quality and reduce waste, which is important to us as a brand and also what our customers, and shoppers generally, expect from companies.”

In New Zealand, there has be a noticeable resurgence in destination shopping and local store loyalty, Wallace Cotton’s investment in physical retail reflects a commitment to experience-led shopping and long-term brand presence.

“The opening of our stores in Queenstown, Te Aro Wellington and Mount Maunganui over the past eighteen months has reinforced our confidence in expanding into new regions. Each location has taught us the value of creating retail spaces that reflect their unique local character, we want to resonate with the way people shop in each place.”

The new store will be situated on George street, a 2.5km strip that runs through the heart of the CBD that has enjoyed recent revitalisation efforts to make it ‘Totally Georgeous’, honouring the areas rich heritage while integrating a Kāi Tahu cultural narrative and principles into the design. Wallace Cotton’s Dunedin location will open mid-September, at 197 George Street.

