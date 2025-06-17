Vienna Woods Highlights European Drift Wood French Oak Flooring For New Zealand Interiors

Vienna Woods, a leading supplier of premium timber flooring in New Zealand, has announced the continued availability of its French oak flooring, imported from Luxembourg and tailored for the local market. The product is part of Vienna Woods’ broader offering of engineered and hardwood flooring in Auckland and across New Zealand.

Drift Wood flooring is characterised by its rustic texture and natural variation, designed to evoke a sense of coastal elegance. Each plank is crafted to display unique grain patterns and subtle colour differences, contributing to a bespoke look that suits both contemporary and traditional interiors. Available in both solid hardwood and engineered timber formats, the flooring is engineered for durability, with dimensions ranging in width from 140 to 240mm and lengths from 1500 to 2800mm.

The company notes that the flooring is constructed using European oak and is available in standard, wide plank, herringbone, and chevron designs. Installation is via a glue-down method, with a tongue and groove system to facilitate ease of fitting. The product is designed to withstand high-traffic environments and requires only low-maintenance care, making it suitable for residential and commercial spaces.

Vienna Woods sources its French oak flooring from responsible suppliers, with an emphasis on sustainability and environmental standards. The company’s Auckland showroom provides samples and consultations for clients seeking to explore options in hardwood flooring in Auckland, with supply-only and installation services available nationwide.

The Drift Wood range is part of Vienna Woods’ commitment to providing New Zealand customers with access to European craftsmanship and sustainable timber flooring solutions. Further information and technical specifications are available through the company’s website and Auckland showroom.

