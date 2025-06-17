Second Phase Of Bikes In Buses Trial Begins - Cyclists Can Now Cross The Auckland Harbour Bridge

Auckland Transport (AT) is gearing up for the next phase of its bikes in buses trial from July 2025, aiming to make public transport more flexible, and enable a variety of active modes of travel.

Following a successful pilot in November 2024, where two types of internal bike racks were tested on double-decker buses along the Northern Express (NX1) route, AT is expanding the initiative. The pilot demonstrated that integrating bikes with buses is feasible, and of interest to many passengers.

AT’s Head of Public Transport Services Planning & Development Pete Moth says allowing bikes inside buses would mean that AT can provide a consistent service for passengers using Rapid Transit Services, as bikes can already be taken on trains.

“By making it easier for Aucklanders to combine a bike ride and a public transport trip, it provides options for more people to use public transport. This could save many Aucklanders’ time and money and contribute to health and environmental goals.

“Importantly, allowing bikes on the NX1 service gives cyclists a way to cross the Auckland Harbour Bridge, providing a more connected and accessible network,” he says.

What to expect in phase two of the bikes in buses trial

From July 2025, there will be 15 double decker buses on Auckland’s Northern Express (NX1) bus route fitted with a bike rack inside the bus. These bike racks will be available to all cyclists to use.

The preferred bike rack design is a sleek, flip-down space-efficient model with secure bike restraints. Installation is underway through May and June, and racks will be available for use as soon as they’re installed.

Integration with the AT Mobile App will allow users to check in real-time (in the ‘live departures’ section) if an approaching bus has a bike rack onboard. Passengers at NX1 stops and stations will also be able to identify if a bus has a bike rack by the circular green cyclist icon on the front, and the side of the bus.

An important part of this trial is to better understand the experience of cyclists and NX1 bus passengers, so AT is encouraging cyclists and NX1 commuters to share their experiences via an online survey.

Phase two of the trial is expected to run for one year, so that AT can monitor operations across all seasons.

“Ultimately, our aim is to offer a consistent service on all Rapid Transit Services. By allowing passengers to take their bikes on the NX1 service, this is a first step towards bikes being allowed on all of our Rapid Transit bus services, as they can be on trains,” Pete Moth says.

“We hope a successful trial will lead to other Rapid Transit Bus Services (the NX2 and WX1) across Auckland being able to offer a bikes in buses service to cyclists.”

