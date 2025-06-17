InTechnology Distribution Celebrates 25 Years Of Innovation And Expands Global Footprint

Gold Coast, Australia – 17th June 2025 — inTechnology Distribution, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary in June this year. Marking a quarter-century of growth, innovation, and commitment to excellence, the company is also thrilled to announce the acquisition of the prestigious intechnology.com domain, further solidifying its global expansion.

From its inception, inTechnology Distribution has been at the forefront of delivering cutting edge technologies across Australia, New Zealand, and the Asia Pacific region. Over the past 25 years, the company has earned a reputation for identifying and delivering breakthrough innovations in communications, security, mobility, and location-based services. inTechnology is known not just for distributing technology but for shaping what comes next.

“Reaching our 25th anniversary is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team and the loyalty of our partners and customers,” said Mark Winter, CEO of inTechnology Distribution. “Acquiring the intechnology.com domain is not just a milestone; it’s a strategic move that aligns with our vision of expanding our global footprint and delivering even greater value to our growing global partners and clients.”

With a reputation for identifying disruptive technologies before the market catches up, the company has helped shape digital infrastructure and delivering outcomes, not just products.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “We don’t follow trends; we spark them,” said Brandon Winter, Chief Operating Officer. “From the beginning, we have built a culture around anticipating what comes next and moving faster than the market. Our partners know that if they want to stay ahead of the curve, they come to inTechnology. We do not wait for the future; we help create it.”

At the core of inTechnology’s 25-year journey is a culture defined by grit, urgency, and genuine care. From long serving team members to ambitious new talent, the company has cultivated a high-performance environment that attracts people who thrive on challenge and are driven to make a real impact.

“Our advantage comes from our people,” said Brandon Winter. “They are fast, focused, and deeply committed to our partners, our customers, and to one another.”

That mindset has built a lean and empowered organisation that moves with purpose, seizes opportunity quickly, and consistently outpaces larger and less agile competitors.

Going Global: The Acquisition of intechnology.com

As part of its 25-year milestone, inTechnology has also announced the acquisition of intechnology.com, a strategic move that signals the company’s global ambitions and positions it for the next phase of international growth.

“Securing intechnology.com is not just about branding. It is a statement of intent,” said Mark Winter, Chief Executive Officer. “It gives us a unified and globally recognisable digital identity that reflects who we are becoming. A leader in transformative technology distribution on the world stage.”

The new domain will serve as a central platform for the company’s expanding international operations, enhancing visibility and access for global partners, customers, and vendors. It also supports inTechnology’s commitment to digital first engagement as the company accelerates growth across North America, Asia Pacific, and beyond.

“This is the beginning of something much bigger,” Mark added. “We are entering the next phase with clarity and momentum. The message to the market is simple. We are just getting started.”

About inTechnology Distribution

Founded in 1999, inTechnology Distribution is a high performance technology distributor with a track record of bringing category defining solutions to market. With deep expertise across communications, mobility, security, and location based technologies, the company has become a trusted partner to healthcare, correctional services, logistic and warehousing throughout Australia, New Zealand, and the Asia Pacific.

Now expanding its global footprint, inTechnology has entered a new growth phase powered by a clear digital identity, a bold international strategy, and a culture built on speed, grit, and impact.

Known for spotting disruptive technologies before the market catches up, inTechnology works with global innovators including Spok, Spectralink, Quuppa, AiRISTA Flow, Sidos Systems and more, to deliver real world outcomes in high stakes environments.

This is not traditional distribution. This is a company built to lead what comes next.

