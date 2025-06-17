Zespri Forecasts Strong 2025/26 Season Returns For Growers

Zespri’s indicative forecast for the 2025/26 season has the kiwifruit marketer on track to deliver strong value to growers in another record crop year.

The indicative June 2025/26 OGR forecast reflects a positive start to the season, with ranges narrowed from the initial guidance provided in March 2025.

CEO Jason Te Brake says average per hectare returns for Green, Sweet Green, Organic Green and Organic SunGold Kiwifruit are now forecast to exceed last year’s record returns.

“This reflects this season’s increased yields, improvements in our Green and RubyRed fruit size, and additional SunGold Kiwifruit and RubyRed Kiwifruit volume from newly producing orchards.

“We have another bumper crop of more than 200 million trays from New Zealand this season and our sales programmes have started well, particularly in Europe and North America where we’ve seen strong demand.

“This forecast is encouraging, though there are some economic headwinds in Asia, including inflationary pressures in Japan and our teams are working hard to secure good value in generally softer market conditions.

“We’ve now shipped more than 110 million trays of Zespri Kiwifruit which is over half this season’s total crop, with RubyRed sales now complete, and our teams in New Zealand and in market are focused on continuing the positive momentum we’ve started the season with to deliver strong value back to our growers.”

Zespri corporate net profit after tax including licence revenue is forecast to be $248-$258 million, up from $155.2 million last year.

Mr Te Brake noted that while the focus remains on delivering the season well the industry was also making progress on key strategic issues. This included increasing grower ownership of Zespri, with the provisional uptake of the recent share alignment initiatives meaning more than 60% of growers will own Zespri shares, up from 48%. This also follows the successful grower vote in 2024 with 91% of growers supporting offshore expansion, supporting Zespri’s ability to continue to lead the category.

“Our industry is creating significant value for growers and grower shareholders and the communities they support, and the outlook is positive with strong demand. We are currently developing our 2035 strategy to set our sights on the next ten years and how we ensure we are best positioned to deliver the greatest value to New Zealand growers.

“Aligning the commercial interests of growers – i.e. ensuring all growers and shareholders clearly see the benefit to them in new opportunities – will be critical to this. With strong demand and the industry continuing to perform well we are making the right steps set ourselves up for the future and we’re committed to continuing to do so.”

2025/26 Indicative June OGR Forecast per tray and per hectare returns

Pools (Fruit Categories) 2025/26 Indicative Per Tray Range – June Forecast 2025/26 Indicative Per Tray Range – 20 March Guidance 2025/26 Indicative Per Hectare Range – June Forecast 2025/26 Indicative Per Hectare Range – 20 March Guidance Zespri Green $8.25 - $9.25 $8.00 - $9.50 $95,000-$107,000 $86,000-$103,000 Zespri Organic Green $11.00 - $12.50 $10.50 - $12.50 $85,000-$97,000 $80,000-$95,000 Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit $11.00 - $12.00 $11.00 - $12.50 $171,000-$187,000 $162,000-$184,000 Zespri Organic SunGold Kiwifruit $13.50 - $15.00 $13.50 -$15.50 $154,000-$172,000 $147,000-$169,000 Zespri Green14 $9.00 - $10.75 $9.00-$11.00 $63,000-$75,000 $55,000-$69,000 Zespri RubyRed Kiwifruit* $15.25 - $16.25 $14.50-$16.50 $74,000-$79,000 $77,000-$88,000

