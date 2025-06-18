Whangaparaoa Lodge Named Best Motel In New Zealand

Whangaparaoa, Auckland — Local boutique accommodation provider Whangaparaoa Lodge has been recognised on the national stage, taking home the prestigious Best Motel award at the 2025 Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence.

Presented at a gala event in Wellington last week during the Hospitality New Zealand annual conference HNZ25, these awards celebrate the very best in New Zealand’s hospitality and accommodation sector, recognising businesses that excel in customer experience, service, and innovation.

Owners, Troy & Tomoko Clarry say the win is a proud moment not just for the Motel but for the wider Whangaparaoa community.

“We’re incredibly honoured to be named Best Motel in New Zealand for the 2nd time in 8 years. This award reflects the passion and commitment of our small team led by on-site managers Sandy and Glen Brown at Whangaparaoa Lodge. Additionally, we truly value the continued support of our wonderful guests,” they said.

“We love showcasing everything this beautiful region has to offer, from our stunning beaches, great local restaurants, golf, water activities and the incredible Tiritiri Matangi Island, and we can’t wait to continue welcoming guests from near and far.”

Located just steps from Little Manly Beach, Whangaparaoa Lodge has long been a favourite for visitors seeking boutique, beachfront accommodation on the Hibiscus Coast.

The award not only shines a spotlight on the Motel, but also on the Whangaparaoa Peninsula as a must-visit destination for travellers exploring the Auckland region.

For bookings and more information, visit: www.whangaparaoalodge.co.nz

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

