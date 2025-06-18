Toyota Named New Zealand’s Most Reputable Company For The Second Year Running

Toyota named New Zealand's most reputable company for the second year running (Photo/Supplied)

Toyota New Zealand has once again claimed the top spot in the annual Kantar Corporate Reputation Index, cementing its place as the most reputable company in the country for a second consecutive year.

The Index, now in its 11th year, measures consumer perceptions of New Zealand’s top 50 companies across four key pillars: trust, leadership, fairness, and responsibility. Among the top 10 companies, Toyota led in the Trust and Leadership pillars and ranked among the top performers in Fairness and Responsibility, a testament to its enduring reliability, strong customer relationships, and values-driven business model.

Established by Kantar and Wright Communications in 2015, the Corporate Reputation Index uses Kantar’s RepZ framework to assess standardised reputation attributes of a business.

Toyota New Zealand Chief Executive, Tatsuya Ishikawa, says the recognition reflects both the strength of the Toyota team and the trust customers place in the brand.

“Toyota is a brand for all New Zealanders. Every day, we work hard to earn their trust, in every interaction we have with them. This award belongs to the people who bring Toyota to life every day, from our National Customer Centre in Palmerston North, through to our Vehicle Operations Plant in Thames, and the 60 Toyota Stores rooted in communities across Aotearoa, New Zealand. But it’s also thanks to the thousands of customers who choose Toyota and give us the opportunity to earn their trust through every interaction,” says Ishikawa.

“Our ambition has always been to be more than just a car company. We want to be a trusted partner in our customers’ lives and a responsible contributor to New Zealand’s future whether that’s through safer vehicles and educated drivers on our roads, lower emissions, or stronger local connections.

“Toyota Stores don’t just invest in their businesses; they also invest in the communities they’re part of. From supporting local sports clubs to mental health and wellbeing initiatives, local conservation efforts to youth development, our Stores are committed to making a meaningful difference. We recognise their efforts through our annual Citizenship Awards and complement this local impact with national initiatives that support safer roads and stronger communities across New Zealand.”

Tatsuya Ishikawa says Toyota’s strong regional presence reinforces its commitment to customers and communities. The Thames-based centre handles certification and fleet fit-outs, while the National Customer Centre in Palmerston North is home to nearly 350 team members. It supports a 24-hour parts service and houses Toyota’s award-winning contact centre, known for its extensive product knowledge and customer care.

“At our core, we’re a mobility company but it’s the strength of our relationship with customers that drives our success. That relationship doesn’t begin and end with a purchase. We work hard to anticipate needs, resolve issues quickly, and deliver a seamless experience at every stage. How we look after our customers after a purchase is so important to us. While things won’t always go to plan, being truly customer-focused means taking responsibility and putting things right quickly, and with care.

“We’re focused on helping communities thrive, not just through economic investment but by shaping a more sustainable future. That means continuing to electrify our fleet, reducing emissions, and staying on track to meet our goal of net-zero carbon by 2050,” says Tatsuya Ishikawa.

He says Toyota is reimagining mobility in New Zealand, with a future where getting from A to B is not only cleaner and more affordable, but also more reliable and tailored to people’s individual needs.

“At Toyota, we embrace the philosophy of kaizen, a commitment to continuous improvement. It’s a simple idea, but a powerful one. We believe reputation is earned one decision, one relationship, one interaction at a time.”

This recognition follows Toyota being awarded the Reader’s Digest ‘Most Trusted Car Brand’ in New Zealand for the 20th consecutive year.

