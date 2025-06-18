Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Modernising New Zealand’s Data System

Wednesday, 18 June 2025, 10:10 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Wide-ranging improvements to the data system will modernise and future-proof how New Zealand’s economic and population statistics are produced.

Minister of Statistics Hon Dr Shane Reti announced today sweeping changes that will see Stats NZ moving in a bold, future-focused direction to provide more timely and relevant data.

“People’s information needs are changing and today’s announcements ensure we keep delivering data that improves lives today and for generations to come,” Acting Stats NZ Chief Executive and Government Statistician Mary Craig said.

The changes include moving to an admin-data-first census and publishing a monthly consumers price index (CPI), as well as a programme of work to meet new international standards for macroeconomic statistics.

Visit the link to read this news story on Modernising New Zealand’s data system: https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/modernising-new-zealands-data-system/

