Metlifecare Wins RVA Sustainability Award For 6 Green Star Care Homes

Metlifecare is thrilled to announce its win in the 2025 Retirement Village Association (RVA) Sustainability Awards for the Operator-Led Category. This accolade celebrates our ambitious project that has seen all six of our newest residential aged care homes achieve the globally recognised 6 Green Star 'Design' ratings by the New Zealand Green Building Council (NZGBC).

Achieving 6 Green Star is the highest possible rating and a globally acknowledged benchmark for sustainable design and building practices. Our achievement in securing the initial ‘design’ rating for all six care homes sets a new benchmark in the industry and underscores our commitment to creating comfortable, sustainable environments for our residents and employees.

"We are over the moon to receive this industry award," said Gemma James, Group Design Manager at Metlifecare. “We’ve been on this Green Star journey since 2021, and the many lessons learned and insights gained, have become an integral part of how we design, build and operate moving forward.”

What is a 6 Green Star care home?

A 6 Green Star care home is designed and built to the highest standards of sustainability, focusing on energy efficiency, low carbon design, and the use of sustainable materials. Each building incorporates advanced features such as improved thermal performance, heat recovery ventilation, high levels of natural light, and superior acoustics.

Operational benefits include water efficiency measures, solar panel electricity generation and the use of cross-laminated timber structures. Additionally, off-site manufacturing techniques are employed to reduce construction waste and minimise the environmental impact.

These features not only reduce the environmental impact but also create a healthier and more comfortable living environment for residents and staff.

The project has been a significant investment, with each building costing approximately $20 million, reflecting Metlifecare's commitment to long-term sustainability and operational efficiency.

Metlifecare's ‘Six x 6 Green Star’ project not only sets a new standard for the industry but also highlights the importance of sustainable living options for New Zealand’s aging population – now and into the future.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that our new care homes not only meet but exceed the highest standards of sustainability.

“To achieve one 6 Green Star design rating is a worthy celebration, but to achieve all six is an incredible accomplishment and testament to a total team effort. Thank you to each and every person who helped our vision become a reality,” says Gemma.

About Metlifecare

Established in 1984, Metlifecare is a leading owner and operator of retirement villages, providing rewarding lifestyles and care to more around 7,000 New Zealanders. Metlifecare currently operates 37 villages around New Zealand and employs more than 2,000 staff.

