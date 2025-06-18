Nutanix Study Finds Public Sector Embraces Generative AI, But Faces Security, Skills, And Infrastructure Gaps

Sydney, NSW – June 18, 2025 – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, announced the findings of its seventh annual global Public Sector Enterprise Cloud Index (ECI) survey and research report, which measures enterprise progress with cloud adoption in the industry. The research showed that 83 per cent of public sector organisations have a GenAI strategy in place, with 54 per cent actively implementing, and 29 per cent preparing for implementation.

As public sector organisations ramp up GenAI adoption, 76 per cent of IT decision-makers say their current infrastructure needs moderate to significant improvement to support modern, cloud native applications at scale. This year’s public sector ECI found that infrastructure modernisation emerged as a top priority, underscoring the growing demand for systems capable of meeting GenAI’s requirements for enterprise-ready data security, data integrity, and resilience.

This year’s report also revealed that public sector leaders are increasingly leveraging GenAI applications/workloads into their organisations. Real-world GenAI use cases across the public sector gravitate towards constituent/employee support and experience solutions (e.g., chatbots) and content generation. However, concerns remain with 92 per cent of public sector leaders highlighting the need for their organisations to do more to secure GenAI models and applications. The results of that need, according to 96 per cent of respondents, is security and privacy becoming higher priorities for their organisations.

"Generative AI is no longer a future concept, it's already transforming how we work," said Greg O'Connell, VP, Federal Sales, Public Sector at Nutanix. "94 per cent of public sector organisations are already putting AI to work and expect returns in as little as one year. As public sector leaders look to see outcomes, now is the time to invest in AI-ready infrastructure, data security, privacy, and training to ensure long-term success."

Public sector survey respondents were asked about GenAI adoptions and trends, Kubernetes and containers, how they’re running business and mission critical applications today, and where they plan to run them in the future. Key findings from this year’s report include:

For the seventh consecutive year, Nutanix commissioned a global research study to learn about the state of global enterprise cloud deployments, application containerisation trends, and GenAI application adoption. In the Fall of 2024, U.K. researcher Vanson Bourne surveyed 1,500 IT and DevOps/Platform Engineering decision-makers around the world. The respondent base spanned multiple industries, business sizes, and geographies, including North and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific-Japan (APJ) region.

To learn more about the report and findings, please download the full Public Sector Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Index, here and read more in the blog here.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organisations a single platform for running applications and managing data, anywhere. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively.

